UCLfantasy: What the numbers say

Predicting which Fantasy players are going to perform on a given matchday is a difficult task. Through crunching the numbers, a projected points total for each player has been calculated based on the player's historical performance in the UEFA Champions League. Goals, assists, clean sheets and the likelihood of playing are the major parameters used in our projections.

The top five projected players for both Liverpool and Tottenham are given below.

LIVERPOOL

Player Price

Position Projected points

Mohamed Salah 11.2 Midfield 7.6 Sadio Mané 9.2 Midfield 6.9 Roberto Firmino 9.6 Forward 6.1 James Milner 5.7 Midfield 5.5 Trent Alexander-Arnold 6.0 Defender 5.4

With goals expected in the UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool's attacking trio top their projected points scorers. Between them, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have combined to register 12 goals and four assists in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League:

Salah – Four goals, two assists

Mané – Four goals, one assist

Firmino – Four goals, one assist

Salah tops the list due to his additional assist with Mané in second spot. While Firmino is third, it should be noted that the Brazilian scored against Tottenham in both Liverpool's Premier League matches against them this season.

In fourth place is midfielder James Milner. Last season's assist king has enjoyed a solid campaign this year, with two goals and two assists. Also on spot-kick duties, Milner is heavily relied on by Jürgen Klopp in these crunch matches and has started each of Liverpool's last five knockout games.

The final spot on the list is attacking right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The young Englishman, who received many plaudits for his involvement in Liverpool's fourth goal in their incredible semi-final comeback against Barcelona, has four assists to his name in this season's competition and has scored 30 #UCLfantasy points in his last three appearances.

TOTTENHAM

Player Price

Position Projected points

Heung-Min Son 8.2 Midfield 5.5 Harry Kane 11.1 Forward 5.5 Christian Eriksen 9.0 Midfield 5.4 Lucas Moura 7.7 Midfield 3.9 Dele Alli 9.2 Midfield 3.8

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane are joint top of Tottenham's projected best players. Son has been instrumental in the run to the final, scoring four goals in the knockout stages. Despite being absent for the last three UEFA Champions League matches through injury, Kane is the joint top-scoring player currently left in the competition. The Englishman has five goals in eight games and is likely to be fit for the final.

Pulling the strings behind the front two will be Christian Eriksen. The Danish international has two goals and three assists in this year's UEFA Champions League and will be instrumental if Tottenham are to unlock Liverpool's back line. Indeed, Eriksen provided an assist in each of Tottenham's league matches against Liverpool this season.

Fourth on the list is semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura. Thanks to his three goals against Ajax, the Brazilian is now Tottenham's top scoring #UCLfantasy player with 46 points. He has a total of five goals in 701 minutes of action – a goal approximately every 140 minutes.

The final spot in Tottenham's top five goes to Dele Alli. One for the big occasion, the midfielder registered two assists in Tottenham's miraculous comeback against Ajax in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.