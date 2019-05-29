UCLfantasy Captain Marvel: matchday 13

The culmination of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign is upon us, as two Premier League sides compete for the most prized trophy in club football. Saturday's showdown in Madrid also brings to a close the #UCLfantasy season, so we've highlighted two players from both Totternham and Liverpool who you may want to consider as captain for your matchday 13 team.

TOTTENHAM

Lucas Moura (MF, €7.7m)

We simply couldn't ignore the Brazilian after his hat-trick heroics in the second leg of Tottenham's semi-final against Ajax. Indeed, the Brazilian's second-half treble made him the highest #UCLfantasy points scorer for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season and took him to five goals for the tournament. That memorable performance, combined with the fact that he scored against Liverpool in their last Premier League meeting, serves to highlight Moura's captaincy credentials.

Harry Kane (FW, €11.1m)

There is an obvious caveat attached to entrusting Kane with the Fantasy armband this weekend, and that is his injury situation as he's not featured since the quarter-final first leg. However, current signs point to him playing at least some part in the final, and he may even end up in the starting line-up. If that is the case, then the Englishman has to be seen as a captain candidate. No other player remaining in the competition has scored more than Kane's five goals, despite him missing four games in the competition. This is certainly one to monitor when the team news comes in prior to the #UCLfantasy deadline.

LIVERPOOL

Sadio Mané (MF, €9.2m)

Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi were somewhat unlikely heroes in Liverpool's remarkable second-leg comeback against Barcelona, but we've gone for consistency over the whole campaign for our captaincy suggestions in Jürgen Klopp's side. First up is Mané, whose four goals, one assist and two penalties earned have given him 53 #UCLfantasy points, just edging out team-mate Mohamed Salah overall. It really is a toss of a coin between the two if you're looking to captain a Liverpool midfielder, but Mané has been slightly more effective in the knockout stages, rewarding his long-term owners with 32 #UCLfantasy points over that period compared to Salah's 23.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (DF, €6.0m)

It often seems like a bit of a risk to captain a defender, given that they generally offer fewer chances of attacking returns compared to midfielders and forwards. However, Alexander-Arnold well and truly bucks that trend. Tied with Mané for the most Fantasy points scored by a Liverpool player, the right-back has been in scintillating form in the knockout stages in particular; in his five appearances, the 20-year-old has racked up four clean sheets and four assists – an average of 7.6 #UCLfantasy points per game. With such compelling numbers behind him, perhaps captaining this defender is not so risky after all.