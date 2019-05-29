Watch the Ultimate Champions Tournament in Madrid

Watch four teams of footballing greats for free in the second Ultimate Champions Tournament at Plaza Mayor in Madrid on Friday.

Prior to 2018, Ultimate Champions games were a highlight in the build-up to past UEFA Champions League finals, but from last season even more big names became involved, with four teams competing rather than two. The tournament will be played at the Champions Festival on Plaza Mayor from 17:00 to 19:00 local time on Friday 31 May – the eve of the UEFA Champions League final

The 48 players are split into teams identified by their colours: red, blue, yellow and grey. Most have lifted the European Cup in the past including former Madrid-based favourites Roberto Carlos, Luís Figo, Steve McManaman and Fernando Morientes.

Many of the players have have tasted final success in the Spanish capital such as Diego Milito, Esteban Cambiasso and Dejan Stanković as well as Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush and Jerzy Dudek. Also included are women's greats Célia Šašić and Laura Georges, and F2 freestylers Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Karembeu behind the scenes at 2018 Ultimate Champions

The teams will play six-a-side matches with rolling substitutions on the Fan Zone pitch, 15 minutes in duration, with the winners of the two semi-finals meeting in the Ultimate Champions Final after a third-place match.

Ultimate Champions Tournament teams

Ultimate Champions Red

Jerzy Dudek

Míchel Salgado

Roberto Carlos

Gaizka Mendieta

Mark van Bommel

Paulo Futre

Luis García

Jeremy Lynch (F2 Freestyler)

Clarence Seedorf

Patrik Berger

José Bosingwa

Diego Milito

Ultimate Champions Blue

Vítor Baía

Cafu

Laura Georges

Carles Puyol

Luís Figo

Steve McManaman

Robert Pirès

Patrick Kluivert

Davor Šuker

Billy Wingrove (F2 Freestyler)

Florent Malouda

Christian Karambeu

Ultimate Champions Yellow

David James

Dejan Stanković

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Ian Rush

Alessandro del Piero

Karl-Heinz Riedle

Célia Šašić

Nuno Gomes

Maniche

Esteban Cambiasso

Deco

Marco Materazzi



Ultimate Champions Grey

Júlio César

Steffen Freund

Ricardo Carvalho

Youri Djorkaeff

Claude Makélélé

Henrik Larsson

Vladimír Šmicer

Predrag Mijatović

Robbie Fowler

Fernando Morientes

David Trezeguet

Gianluca Zambrotta