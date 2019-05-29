Watch the Ultimate Champions Tournament in Madrid
Wednesday 29 May 2019
Article summary
Roberto Carlos, Luís Figo and Ian Rush are among those in Friday's free-to-watch Ultimate Champions Tournament at Plaza Mayor, Madrid.
Article top media content
Article body
Watch four teams of footballing greats for free in the second Ultimate Champions Tournament at Plaza Mayor in Madrid on Friday.
Prior to 2018, Ultimate Champions games were a highlight in the build-up to past UEFA Champions League finals, but from last season even more big names became involved, with four teams competing rather than two. The tournament will be played at the Champions Festival on Plaza Mayor from 17:00 to 19:00 local time on Friday 31 May – the eve of the UEFA Champions League final
The 48 players are split into teams identified by their colours: red, blue, yellow and grey. Most have lifted the European Cup in the past including former Madrid-based favourites Roberto Carlos, Luís Figo, Steve McManaman and Fernando Morientes.
Many of the players have have tasted final success in the Spanish capital such as Diego Milito, Esteban Cambiasso and Dejan Stanković as well as Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush and Jerzy Dudek. Also included are women's greats Célia Šašić and Laura Georges, and F2 freestylers Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove.
The teams will play six-a-side matches with rolling substitutions on the Fan Zone pitch, 15 minutes in duration, with the winners of the two semi-finals meeting in the Ultimate Champions Final after a third-place match.
Ultimate Champions Tournament teams
Ultimate Champions Red
Jerzy Dudek
Míchel Salgado
Roberto Carlos
Gaizka Mendieta
Mark van Bommel
Paulo Futre
Luis García
Jeremy Lynch (F2 Freestyler)
Clarence Seedorf
Patrik Berger
José Bosingwa
Diego Milito
Ultimate Champions Blue
Vítor Baía
Cafu
Laura Georges
Carles Puyol
Luís Figo
Steve McManaman
Robert Pirès
Patrick Kluivert
Davor Šuker
Billy Wingrove (F2 Freestyler)
Florent Malouda
Christian Karambeu
Ultimate Champions Yellow
David James
Dejan Stanković
Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Ian Rush
Alessandro del Piero
Karl-Heinz Riedle
Célia Šašić
Nuno Gomes
Maniche
Esteban Cambiasso
Deco
Marco Materazzi
Ultimate Champions Grey
Júlio César
Steffen Freund
Ricardo Carvalho
Youri Djorkaeff
Claude Makélélé
Henrik Larsson
Vladimír Šmicer
Predrag Mijatović
Robbie Fowler
Fernando Morientes
David Trezeguet
Gianluca Zambrotta