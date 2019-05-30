UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials

Play it safe or distance yourselves from the pack? That's the question we're asking #UCLfantasy managers as we provide some popular picks and crafty differentials ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.

Play #UCLfantasy now!

GOALKEEPERS

Popular pick

Alisson Becker (€5.9m)

Alisson has been one of the most highly-owned goalkeepers all season and he has justified his inclusion in many #UCLfantasy squads by keeping five clean sheets along the way. The Brazilian has made 24 saves in the knockout stages alone, so he offers multiple routes to Fantasy points. Given that Liverpool managed to keep Barcelona scoreless in the second leg of their semi-final, owners will feel hopeful of another shut-out.

Selected by: 24%

Potential differential

Hugo Lloris (€6.2m)

Tottenham's No1 features in just 5% of squads although that is likely to rise prior to the deadline as #UCLfantasy players search for last-minute differentials. Lloris has had an eventful UEFA Champions League campaign, with four clean sheets and a penalty save, while a red card on matchday three is perhaps responsible for his low ownership.

Selected by: 5%

DEFENDERS

Popular pick

Virgil van Dijk (€6.2m)

At the heart of Liverpool's watertight defence, Van Dijk is now the highest-owned defender left in the game. The towering Dutchman has amassed 49 #UCLfantasy points this season, with four clean sheets supplemented by two goals and two assists. If Liverpool are to collect their sixth European Cup this weekend, then Van Dijk is likely to play a key role.

Selected by: 21%

Potential differential

Kieran Trippier (€5.1m)

The attacking full-back has missed five matchdays in this season's campaign, which largely explains his low ownership, but he has picked up a clean sheet and a couple of assists. He has also recorded at least five assists in each of his last three Premier League campaigns so that appears to be his most likely source of points. Often trusted with set-pieces in this Spurs side, Tripper could be a handy differential.

Selected by: 7%

MIDFIELDERS

Popular pick

Sadio Mané (€9.2m)

James Milner is the most popular pick in the Liverpool midfield – thanks in large part to his budget-friendly price tag – but it would not be a surprise to see Mané overtake him before the deadline passes. The Senegalese winger has been a consistent source of goals for Liverpool in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season, and will feature prominently in Liverpool's attacks.

Selected by: 26%

Potential differential

Lucas Moura (€7.7m)

Moura will have gained a few more owners since his stunning semi-final hat-trick against Ajax but, featuring in just 5% of teams at the time of writing, he is still firmly in the differential category. With such explosive potential, including the Brazilian in your #UCLfantasy squads seems like too good an opportunity to miss.

Selected by: 5%

FORWARDS

Popular pick

Roberto Firmino (€9.6m)

Despite Divock Origi's semi-final heroics, current signs point to Firmino shaking off his groin problem and lining up on Saturday. The Brazilian has struck four times in Europe this season and is Klopp's preferred choice in the front three when fit. Additionally, the 27-year-old was on the scoresheet against Tottenham in both the finalists' Premier League meetings this season.

Selected by: 11%

Potential differential

Harry Kane (€11.1m)

As is the case with Firmino, the indications are that Kane could start on Saturday. The Englishman's injury problems have kept his ownership low this season, but he's amassed the same amount of #UCLfantasy points as Firmino despite missing four matches. A potential match-winner, Kane could be a gem of a differential for this final matchday.

Selected by: 5%