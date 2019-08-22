Fantasy Football is back for the new season!

The new UEFA Champions League season is already well under way – and with the group stage just round the corner, Fantasy is set to return!

UEFA.com's most popular game boasts plenty of new and exciting features ahead of the new season, which will improve the overall user experience will still retaining the key features that have made it such a hit.

So get ahead of the game and steal a march on your rivals by setting up your team today – don't forget you can still make unlimited changes ahead of the matchday one deadline, so there's plenty of time for tinkering!

New Fantasy features for 2019/20

An enhanced experience for picking players

More suggestions while picking players

One additional point for goals scored outside the penalty area

One additional point for every three balls recovered

Ability to change captain if sent off during Tuesday games

Expanded editorial content to help you pick your best team

Key dates

22 August – Game launches

29 August – Group stage draw

3 September – Deadline for clubs to submit squad

17 September – Matchday one

Prizes

UEFA and Playstation have put together some great prizes for this season, including an all-expenses paid trip to the final, a PS4 and FIFA 20.

Prizes for:

Season Winner (MD1–13)

Season Runner-Ups (MD1–13)

Grand Prize Winner (MD1–10)

Group Stage Winner (MD1–6)

