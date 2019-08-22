Fantasy Football is back for the new season!
Thursday 22 August 2019
Article summary
The start of the new European season means the return of UEFA Champions League Fantasy.
The new UEFA Champions League season is already well under way – and with the group stage just round the corner, Fantasy is set to return!
UEFA.com's most popular game boasts plenty of new and exciting features ahead of the new season, which will improve the overall user experience will still retaining the key features that have made it such a hit.
So get ahead of the game and steal a march on your rivals by setting up your team today – don't forget you can still make unlimited changes ahead of the matchday one deadline, so there's plenty of time for tinkering!
New Fantasy features for 2019/20
- An enhanced experience for picking players
- More suggestions while picking players
- One additional point for goals scored outside the penalty area
- One additional point for every three balls recovered
- Ability to change captain if sent off during Tuesday games
- Expanded editorial content to help you pick your best team
Key dates
- 22 August – Game launches
- 29 August – Group stage draw
- 3 September – Deadline for clubs to submit squad
- 17 September – Matchday one
Prizes
UEFA and Playstation have put together some great prizes for this season, including an all-expenses paid trip to the final, a PS4 and FIFA 20.
Prizes for:
- Season Winner (MD1–13)
- Season Runner-Ups (MD1–13)
- Grand Prize Winner (MD1–10)
- Group Stage Winner (MD1–6)