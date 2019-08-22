Krasnodar v Olympiacos facts

Olympiacos are within touching distance of their 19th participation in the UEFA Champions League group stage as they visit European Cup debutants Krasnodar holding a 4-0 first-leg lead.

• The game in Piraeus on 21 August, the teams' first ever meeting, was initially a tight affair with only a 30th-minute strike from Olympiacos's Miguel Ángel Guerrero separating the teams heading into the closing stages. However, three goals in the final 12 minutes from substitute Lazar Randjelović (2) and Daniel Podence put the Greek side in firm control of the tie.

Form guide

Krasnodar

• This is only Krasnodar's sixth season in UEFA competition – they have featured every year since making their debut in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League. In 2018/19 they finished second in their UEFA Europa League group, then beat Bayer Leverkusen on away goals (0-0 h, 1-1 a) in the round of 32 before a dramatic late defeat against Valencia in the last 16 (1-2 a, 1-1 h).

• Third in the Russian Premier League in 2018/19, Krasnodar's first ever European Cup match ended in a 1-0 home defeat by Porto in the third qualifying round first leg, only for Murad Musayev's team to then turn round the tie with a remarkable 3-2 victory in Portugal in which they led 3-0 at half-time

• The first leg of this tie equalled Krasnodar's biggest margin of defeat in UEFA competition – a 5-1 defeat at Wolfsburg in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League group stage. They have scored four of more goals in four of their 27 European home matches – and only twice won by a margin that would be enough to keep them in this tie.

• Krasnodar have won three of their four UEFA Europa League play-off ties, although they did lose the most recent, on away goals against Crvena zvezda in 2017/18 (3-2 h, 1-2 a). They have won every home leg of their four previous European play-off ties, scoring 15 goals in the process.

• The Russian club's sole previous competitive home game against a Greek club was a 2-1 defeat of PAOK in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League group stage, Ari scoring the first goal.

• Krasnodar have won only one of four UEFA ties in which they lost the away first leg, losing the last three. They beat Real Sociedad in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League play-offs (0-1 a, 3-0 h) – their third tie in their debut European campaign.

• Krasnodar have never been involved in a penalty shoot-out in UEFA competition.

Olympiacos

• The Greek side last took part in the group stage in 2017/18, when they finished bottom of a section also including Barcelona, Juventus and Sporting CP having collected only one point from their six fixtures.

• Olympiacos had beaten Croatian side Rijeka in that season's play-offs (2-1 h, 1-0 a) to make it two wins from two at that stage of the UEFA Champions League, having also knocked out Sheriff of Moldova in 2009/10 (2-0 a, 1-0 h). They have therefore now won all five play-off matches in the competition.

• In 2018/19 Olympiacos went from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round to the round of 32 thanks to a memorable matchday six defeat of AC Milan in Piraeus. They were unable to get past Dynamo Kyiv in the first knockout round, however, going out 3-2 on aggregate (2-2 h, 0-1 a).

• Second in the 2018/19 Greek Super League behind PAOK, Pedro Martins' side are unbeaten and yet to concede a goal in this season's UEFA Champions League, ousting Viktoria Plzeň in the second qualifying round (0-0 a, 4-0 h) and İstanbul Başakşehir in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-0 h) before their 4-0 first-leg win against Krasnodar.

• Olympiacos are a run of seven away matches undefeated in the qualifying phase of UEFA competition (W5 D2), their last defeat coming at Hapoel Beer-Sheva (0-1) in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. Home and away they are unbeaten in 15 European qualifying fixtures (W12 D3) since that loss in Israel.

• Olympiacos have won four of their five UEFA matches against Russian clubs, including both in Russia – most recently a 1-0 victory at Rubin in the 2012/13 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg (2-0 aggregate).

• Erythrolefki have won the home first leg 18 times in UEFA competition and prevailed in 13 of those ties, including the last three; they triumphed on the only previous occasion that they won 4-0 in the first instalment, against Luzern in last season's UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (3-1 a). The largest advantage they have let slip is two goals, against Dinamo Zagreb in the 1977/78 UEFA Cup first round (3-1 h, 1-5 a) and Manchester United in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (2-0 h, 0-3 a).

• Olympiacos have yet to feature in a UEFA penalty shoot-out.

Links and trivia

• Olympiacos midfielder Mathieu Valbuena played in Russia for Dinamo Moskva from 2014 to 2015, scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-0 away win at Krasnodar on 31 August 2014.

• Krasnodar's Marcus Berg was a Panathinaikos player between 2013 and 17, scoring three goals in five league matches against Olympiacos. He scored one and set up another in a 3-0 Panathinaikos win in Piraeus in March 2014, their joint biggest away win in derby matches against Olympiacos since the professional league was inaugurated in 1979.

• Krasnodar's Rémy Cabella and Valbuena were France team-mates four times in 2014.