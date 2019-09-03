Group B: the lowdown

Bayern München



UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 3

How they qualified: German champions

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2013)

Last season: round of 16 (lost 3-1 on aggregate to Liverpool)

Group stage last season: Group E winners – W4 D2 L0 F15 A5 (v Ajax, Benfica, AEK Athens)

Major transfers

In: Lucas Hernández (Atlético Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Ivan Perišić (Inter, loan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, loan)

Out: Franck Ribéry (released), Arjen Robben (released), Rafinha (released), Mats Hummels (Dortmund), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille)

Coach: Niko Kovač

A defensive midfielder, Kovač represented Hertha, Leverkusen, Bayern and Croatia with distinction during his playing career. After a spell as Croatia coach – including at the 2014 FIFA World Cup – he resurfaced at Eintracht, whom he led to 2018 German Cup success against Bayern. Took the reins at the Bavarian club last season, winning a domestic double in his first campaign.

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski scored eight goals in Bayern's six group games last season and will be their focal point again this season, particularly now Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben have left the club. Passed 200 Bundesliga goals last season and was top scorer in the league for the fourth time in his career. The Pole has never missed a penalty (9/9) in this competition.

One to watch: Alphonso Davies

Born in a Ghanaian refugee camp and raised in Canada, the 18-year-old winger sparkled in the spring after joining Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps and impressed in pre-season.

Tottenham Hotspur

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 17

How they qualified: fourth in English Premier League

European Cup best: runners-up (2019)

Last season: runners-up (lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the final)

Group stage last season: Group B runners-up – W2 D2 L2 F9 A10 (v Barcelona, Inter, PSV)

Major transfers

In: Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, loan), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Out: Kieran Trippier (Atlético Madrid), Vincent Janssen (Monterrey), Fernando Llorente (released), Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Beşiktaş)

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

A tough-tackling central defender, Pochettino briefly turned out alongside Diego Maradona during his playing career. The Argentinian coached Espanyol and Southampton prior to his 2014 appointment at Tottenham, whom he has led to a top-four spot in each of the last four seasons. Took his team to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final too, despite making no signings in either transfer window last term.

Key player: Harry Kane

Top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane – spearhead of the Tottenham attack – boasts the impressive return of 14 goals in just 19 career UEFA Champions League games. Twice the Premier League's Golden Boot winner, the 26-year-old has struck at least 24 goals in all competitions for five consecutive seasons.

One to watch: Giovani Lo Celso

Still only 23, the Argentinian midfielder has impressed with Paris and Real Betis since moving to Europe from Rosario Central in 2016. The industrious yet creative midfielder was one of the stars of the UEFA Europa League last season, scoring five times in seven games, and already has 19 caps for a country blessed with attacking talent.

Olympiacos

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 35

How they qualified: runners-up in Greek Super League, play-off winners (beat Krasnodar 6-1 on aggregate)

European Cup best: quarter-finals (1999)

Last season: #UEL round of 32 (lost 3-2 on aggregate to Dynamo Kyiv)

Major transfers

In: José Sá (Porto), Mathieu Valbuena (Fenerbahçe), Rúben Semedo (Villarreal), Bruno Gaspar (Sporting CP)

Out: Bibras Natcho (Partizan), Björn Engels (Reims), Andreas Gianniotis (Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

Olympiacos eased past Krasnodar in the play-offs ©AFP

Coach: Pedro Martins

As a player, the midfielder spent much of his career at hometown club Feirense but also represented Vitória SC, Sporting CP, Boavista, Santa Clara and Alverca. Coached in the Portuguese third tier for several clubs before being promoted to a first-team role at Marítimo in 2010. Stints in charge at Rio Ave and Vitória SC followed before Olympiacos came calling in April 2018.

Key player: Guilherme

The Brazilian midfielder gained invaluable experience with Udinese and Deportivo La Coruña before joining Olympiacos in 2018. The 28-year-old's defensive awareness and tackling ability make him a vital component of Pedro Martins' outfit.

One to watch: Svetozar Marković

The Serbian centre-back was signed in the summer and, despite only being 19, will be pushing for a first-team spot. Played 25 league games for Partizan and seven UEFA Europa League qualifiers last season, and has been likened in style to Sergio Ramos.

Crvena zvezda



UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 88

How they qualified: Serbian champions, play-off winners (beat Young Boys on away goals, 3-3 on aggregate)

European Cup best: winners (1991)

Last season: group stage (fourth place)

Group stage last season: fourth in Group C – W1 D1 L4 F5 A17 (v Paris, Liverpool, Napoli)

Major transfers

In: Mateo García (Las Palmas), Tomané (Tondela), Njegoš Petrović (Rad)

Out: Dejan Joveljić (Eintracht), Aleksa Terzić (Fiorentina), Lorenzo Ebecilio (Júbilo Iwata)

Crvena zvezda enjoy reaching the group stage ©Getty Images

Coach: Vladan Milojević

A product of the club's youth system, Milojević played much of his football in Greece for Panathinaikos and Iraklis Thessaloniki. Since hanging up his boots, he has coached several clubs and his first managerial success came when he guided Čukarički to the top tier, before winning the Serbian Cup in 2015. Taking charge of Crvena zvezda in 2017, his side has won the SuperLiga two seasons on the trot (2018, 2019) and reached the UEFA Champions League group stage last season.

Key player: El Fardou Ben Nabouhane

The Comoros international is much admired by coach Milojević, who brought the forward to Belgrade after previously signing him on loan during his spell at Panionios in 2016. Last season, he racked up 17 league goals and seven in the UEFA Champions League qualifying and group stages.

One to watch: Richmond Boakye

Having played in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and China, the Ghanaian forward's most successful seasons have come in the Serbian capital – he converted 13 times in 15 league appearances last season. Re-signing for the club, following a short spell at Jiangsu Suning, he contributed three goals and an assist in the side's UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign.

