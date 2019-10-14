Internazionale v Dortmund facts

Internazionale welcome Borussia Dortmund to Milan knowing they need to kick-start their stuttering Group F campaign.

• The Italian side have picked up only one point from their first two fixtures and trail both Dortmund and Barcelona, who beat the Nerazzurri on Matchday 2, by three points.

• Inter, however, have struggled at home to German visitors in recent years and will hope to improve on that record in their first games against Dortmund in more than 25 years.

Previous meetings

• The teams last met in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup quarter-finals, Inter – who would go on to lift the trophy, beating Salzburg in the final – going through thanks to a 3-1 first-leg success in Germany in which Wim Jonk scored twice. They were left hanging on, however, after going two goals down back at San Siro – Antonio Manicone's 80th-minute goal ultimately making sure of progress.

• Inter had also come out on top when the teams met in the European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals in April 1964, following up a 2-2 draw at Dortmund's former Stadion Rote Erde home with a 2-0 victory at San Siro, Sandro Mazzola scoring in both legs. Once again the Milan club went on to take the trophy, beating Real Madrid 3-1 in the Vienna final to win their first European Cup.

Form guide

Inter

• Having drawn 1-1 at home to Slavia Praha on Matchday 1, Inter went down 2-1 at Barcelona last time out to make it four European fixtures without a win (D2 L2), with only two goals scored in that sequence. They are without a victory in their last six UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L3), scoring just four goals.

• Fourth in Serie A in 2018/19, Inter are the last Italian team to win the UEFA Champions League, in 2010 – their third European Cup triumph, and first in 45 years.

• This is the 13th time Inter have been in the group stage – last season was their first appearance since 2011/12.

• In 2018/19 Inter won their first two fixtures, against Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven, but picked up only two more points to lose out to Spurs on head-to-head record and finished third in Group B, which was won by Barcelona. Moving into the UEFA Europa League, they knocked out Rapid Wien in the round of 32 (1-0 a, 4-0 h) but lost 1-0 in the home second leg, and on aggregate, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

• Defeat by Eintracht ended Inter's six-match unbeaten home run in European matches (W4 D2).

• However, the Eintracht result was also Inter's fourth successive home defeat against German visitors; a 4-0 UEFA Champions League group stage defeat of Werder Bremen in September 2010 was their only win in their last seven such fixtures (D1 L5).

• Indeed, home and away Inter are without a win in six games against Bundesliga opponents (D1 L5); a 3-2 victory at Bayern München in March 2011 is their only success in nine matches (D1 L7) although one of only three wins in their last 16 matches with German clubs (D4 L9) came against Bayern in the 2010 UEFA Champions League final (2-0).

• Last season was the first time in nine UEFA Champions League campaigns Inter had failed to progress from their group.

Dortmund

• Dortmund have won only two of their last seven UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L3), although one of those wins came last time out, 2-0 at Slavia. They were three games without a goal before their victory in Prague, drawing 0-0 at home to Barcelona on Matchday 1.

• Second in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, this is Dortmund's 14th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have reached the round of 16 in five of their last six participations.

• In last season's group stage, Lucien Favre's side won at Club Brugge (1-0) and Monaco (2-0) either side of a 2-0 loss at Atlético Madrid that featured the only goals scored against them in their six matches. Dortmund conceded the fewest goals in the group stage (two) and kept the most clean sheets (five), but got no further than the last 16, losing both legs against Tottenham (0-3 a, 0-1 h).

• Dortmund have managed only three victories in their last 13 European away matches (D4 L6), although all of those wins have come in their last five matches (L2) – and all in the UEFA Champions League.

• BVB last visited Italy in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32, drawing 1-1 in their second leg at Atalanta to go through 4-3 on aggregate. They lost their first seven away matches against Italian clubs, including those two at Inter, but have improved that record in their last nine contests (W3 D2 L4). Their one UEFA Champions League triumph came at the expense of Italian opposition in the 1997 final when they beat Juventus 3-1 in Munich.

Links and trivia

• Has played in Germany:

Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin 2017–19)

• Mario Götze scored as Germany defeated Italy 4-1 in a March 2016 friendly; Antonio Conte was the Italy coach and Andrea Ranocchia a second-half substitute.

• International team-mates:

Lautaro Martínez & Leonardo Balerdi (Argentina)

Romelu Lukaku & Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard (Belgium)