Atlético v Leverkusen facts

Atlético Madrid are well placed in a tight Group D as they take on a Bayer Leverkusen side who are already in danger of being cut adrift having lost their first two matches.

• While Diego Simeone's Atlético are still unbeaten having picked up four points, Leverkusen's winless UEFA Champions League run was stretched to four games by defeats at home to Lokomotiv Moskva and at Juventus, and they now take on opponents who ended their last campaign in the competition three seasons ago.

Previous meetings

• Atlético were 4-2 aggregate victors when the teams last met, in the 2016/17 round of 16. All the goals came in the first leg in Germany, Saúl Ñíguez opening the scoring for the visitors, who came out on top despite a Stefan Savić own goal.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2017 highlights: Atlético hold off Leverkusen to reach quarter-finals

• The teams had met at the same stage of the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League. Each won their home game 1-0, Atlético going through 3-2 on penalties despite Koke missing one of their kicks in the shoot-out.

• The clubs played out two 1-1 draws in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage. Jupp Heynckes' Leverkusen ended up top of that section while the elimination of Quique Sánchez Flores' Atlético, then holders, was confirmed with the Matchday 6 draw at Leverkusen.

Form guide

Atlético

• On Matchday 1, goals in the final 20 minutes from Stefan Savić and Héctor Herrera helped Atlético fight back from 0-2 down to snatch a draw against Juventus, a result that nevertheless ended their nine-game winning run at home in European matches.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-2 Atlético

• Matchday 2 proved more straightforward for Simeone's side, thanks to a 2-0 success at Lokomotiv.

• A 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Matchday 2 in 2017/18 is Atlético's only defeat in the last 23 European games in their own stadium (W18 D4).

• Second in Spain in 2018/19, this is Atlético's tenth UEFA Champions League group campaign; all but two of the previous nine have extended into the knockout stages.

• Last season Atlético beat Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, both 2-0, at home but finished second behind Borussia Dortmund in Group A. They went down 4-0 in Germany on matchday three, their joint heaviest European defeat, and bowed out in the round of 16 after a 3-0 second-leg defeat at Juventus, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

• Atlético have lost only three of their last 24 matches in continental competition (W15 D6).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Atlético 2-2 Juventus

• Atlético are on a nine-match unbeaten run at home to German clubs (W7 D2), dating back to a 1-0 defeat by Dortmund in the 1996/97 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last ten seasons.

Leverkusen

• This season Leverkusen have lost 1-2 at home to Lokomotiv and, last time out, 3-0 at Juventus, making it just two wins in their last 15 UEFA Champions League matches (D8 L5).

• Fourth in last season's Bundesliga, 2002 runners-up Leverkusen are in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the 12th time, and the first since 2016/17. They have reached the last 16 or better in seven of their last eight campaigns, most recently getting to the 2016/17 round of 16 where they lost to Atlético (2-4 h, 0-0 a).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Juventus 3-0 Leverkusen

• Absent from Europe in 2017/18, for the first time in eight years, last season Leverkusen finished first in their UEFA Europa League section ahead of Zürich, AEK Larnaca and Ludogorets, but lost on away goals to Krasnodar in the round of 32 (0-0 a, 1-1 h).

• Despite the defeat in Turin on Matchday 2, Die Werkself have lost only three of their last 12 European away games (W4 D5), and racked up ten goals on the road in last season's UEFA Europa League group stage.

• The loss at Juventus ended Leverkusen's five-match unbeaten run in away UEFA Champions League games (W1 D4), since a 3-2 group stage loss at Roma in November 2015.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moskva

• Leverkusen's last visit to a Liga club was that goalless draw at Atlético in 2017, a result that at least ended a three-match losing streak in Spain, where their overall record is W3 D3 L12. Their last victory in Spain was a 1-0 success at Real Sociedad in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Links and trivia

• Simeone faced Leverkusen twice as a player with Lazio in the 1999/2000 UEFA Champions League first group stage, appearing as a late substitute in 1-1 draws in both Germany and Italy.