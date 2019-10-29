Chelsea v Ajax facts

Having joined Ajax on six Group H points with a late winner in Amsterdam, Chelsea are now looking to pick up their first points at home in this season's UEFA Champions League.

• Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal four minutes from time at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on 23 October, securing the Blues' second successive away win in the section – and taking them level with an Ajax side who had won their first two games.

Form guide

Chelsea

• Ross Barkley missed a late penalty on Matchday 1 as Chelsea returned to the UEFA Champions League after a year away with a 1-0 loss to Valencia – their first European reverse at Stamford Bridge in 12 matches (W7 D4).

• Frank Lampard's side responded with a 2-1 victory at LOSC Lille thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Willian. The Matchday 3 win at Ajax extended Chelsea's unbeaten run in European away matches to nine (W7 D2).

• This is only Chelsea's fourth game against a Dutch club; they beat Feyenoord 3-1 home and away in the 1999/2000 UEFA Champions League second group stage.

• Third in last season's Premier League, Chelsea also qualified for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage as the winners of the UEFA Europa League, and are taking part for the 16th time; only once, as holders in 2012/13, have they failed to reach the knockout stages.

• The Blues were UEFA Europa League winners under Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the competition's first all-English final since Tottenham overcame Wolves in the 1972 UEFA Cup. Eden Hazard scored twice at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodríguez also finding the net as Chelsea claimed their second UEFA Europa League title having also triumphed in 2013, their only other appearance in the competition.

• The London club have scored three goals or more in five of their last 11 European matches. Their tally of 36 goals in last season's UEFA Europa League was one short of the competition record set by Porto in 2010/11.

• Chelsea were unbeaten in European competition last season, claiming the UEFA Europa League with a record of W12 D3 F36 A10. Before losing to Valencia on Matchday 1, their last continental defeat had come at Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in March 2018 (0-3), although they did lose on penalties against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in August following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes in Istanbul.

Ajax

• Ajax kicked off Group H in style with a pair of 3-0 wins, Quincy Promes scoring in both matches against LOSC in Amsterdam and Valencia in Spain.

• Ajax went all the way from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round to the semi-finals in 2018/19, losing on away goals to Tottenham in the last four after conceding six minutes into added time to go down 3-2 at home and bow out after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

• Erik ten Hag's team lost only two of their 18 European matches in 2018/19 (W10 D6), when they became the first side in European Cup history to reach the semi-finals having come through three qualifying rounds and the first Dutch club to get to the UEFA Champions League last four since PSV Eindhoven in 2004/05.

• Champions of the Netherlands for the 34th time in 2018/19 – their first league title since 2014 – Ajax also lifted the Dutch Cup to claim their eighth domestic double, and a first since 2002.

• They kicked off this season's UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round, seeing off Greek side PAOK 5-4 on aggregate after a 2-2 away draw and a 3-2 home win secured by an 85th-minute Dušan Tadić penalty. The second-leg victory in Amsterdam ended a run of four home European matches without a win (D2 L2).

• A goalless draw at APOEL in the first leg of the play-offs ended Ajax's run of scoring in 14 successive European matches, but a 2-0 home win booked their group return. This season's results have stretched their unbeaten away run in Europe to 12 matches (W6 D6).

• Donny van de Beek's goal gave Ajax a 1-0 win at Tottenham in last season's semi-final first leg. The Amsterdam club have not lost in their last three visits to England; a 2-1 reverse at Aston Villa in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup group stage is Ajax's sole defeat in their last six visits (W2 D3).

• Victory at Spurs was, however, only Ajax's third away to English clubs in their 12 visits (D5 L4). A 2-1 win at Manchester United in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 32 ended a 40-year wait for an away victory over English opponents, although it failed to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

• A 3-0 loss at Tottenham in the 1981/82 European Cup Winners' Cup first round is Ajax's only defeat in London, however, where they have otherwise recorded two wins and two draws against English clubs. Ajax also claimed their first European Cup in London, beating Panathinaikos 2-0 in the 1971 final at Wembley.

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Dušan Tadić (Southampton 2014–18)

Daley Blind (Manchester United 2014–18)

Siem de Jong (Newcastle 2014–16)

• Blind was in the Manchester United team that beat Ajax 2-0 in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.

• Promes scored the Netherlands' final goal in a 3-1 extra-time victory against England in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on 6 June. Barkley played 120 minutes for England.

• International team-mates:

Christian Pulišić & Sergiño Dest (United States)

Willy Caballero & Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina)