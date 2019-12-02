Paris v Galatasaray facts

Group A winners Paris Saint-Germain will look to round off their campaign with another victory at home to Galatasaray, whose own target is to secure third place.

• The French side have picked up 13 points from their five matches – winning the first four, including a 1-0 success at Galatasaray on Matchday 2 thanks to Maurco Icardi's goal early in the second half – and have an unassailable five-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

• Galatasaray, meanwhile, have not won in ten UEFA Champions League matches and are fourth on two points, one behind Club Brugge – who snatched a late draw in Istanbul on Matchday 5. That means Galatasaray cannot finish in the top two and will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose to Paris; to finish third, they need to win and hope Club Brugge fail to defeat Real Madrid in Belgium.

Previous meetings

• Paris have won both previous home matches against Galatasaray, in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup second round (4-0) and the 2000/01 UEFA Champions League second group stage (2-0).

• Both games in Turkey in those seasons also ended in home wins; Galatasaray – coached then, as now, by Fatih Terim – had won the first leg of that 1996 tie 4-2, and also won 1-0 in December 2000. It was the Turkish club who went through to that season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, with Paris fourth in Group B; Galatasaray were beaten 5-3 by Real Madrid in the last eight (3-2 h, 0-3 a).

Form guide

Paris

• Paris dropped points for the first time in the section on Matchday 5, although goals in the final nine minutes from Kylian Mbappé (81) and substitute Pablo Sarabia (83) salvaged a 2-2 draw away to Real Madrid.

• Thomas Tuchel's side had defeated Madrid 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in their first fixture and, after victory at Galatasaray in the French club's 100th UEFA Champions League game, they then beat Club Brugge away (5-0) and home (1-0).

• Paris had not conceded a goal in this season's UEFA Champions League before shipping two on Matchday 5, although they still have the best defensive record in this season's competition. No team has ever kept six clean sheets in a UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Ligue 1 champions for the sixth time in seven years in 2018/19, and eighth time overall, this is the French side's eighth successive UEFA Champions League campaign.

• Semi-finalists in 1995, Paris have been knocked out in the round of 16 in the last three seasons – having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in the four previous campaigns.

• In 2018/19, Paris finished first in a section including eventual champions Liverpool, Napoli and Crvena zvezda, picking up seven of their 11 points at home, and looked set to reach the quarter-finals after a 2-0 first-leg victory at Manchester United in the round of 16, only to bow out on away goals following a 3-1 home defeat.

• The second-leg defeat against United was only the Parisian club's third reverse in their last 53 European home games since crashing 4-2 to Hapoel Tel-Aviv in the 2006/07 UEFA Cup group stage (W34 D16) – they went down 3-1 to Barcelona in the 2014/15 quarter-finals and 2-1 against Real Madrid in the 2017/18 round of 16 second leg.

• Paris have won eight of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (D1 L2) and have now scored in 29 consecutive games in the competition.

• The French side have won three of their four home games against Turkish visitors, although the most recent ended in a goalless draw against Kayserispor in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup first round, a tie Paris won 2-1 on aggregate.

Galatasaray

• After a goalless draw at Club Brugge on Matchday 1, Gala lost 1-0 at home to both Paris and Real Madrid. A 6-0 loss in Spain followed on Matchday 4 – their biggest defeat in the UEFA Champions League and joint heaviest in UEFA competition – before Adem Büyük's early goal at home to Club Brugge last time out looked to have ended Gala's long winless European run, only for the visitors to level in added time and make it 12 contintental fixtures without a victory for the Turkish club (D4 L8).

• Galatasaray have scored only one goal in this season's group stage, the lowest total in the competition.

• Galatasaray kicked off their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group campaign with a 3-0 home success against Lokomotiv Moskva, but picked up only one more point in their next five fixtures to finish third behind Porto and Schalke. They then lost to Benfica in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (1-2 h, 0-0 a).

• The defeat of Lokomotiv is Galatasaray's only win in their last 20 European fixtures (D7 L12).

• The draw at Benfica last season ended Galatasaray's seven-match losing run in European away matches; they have failed to score in eight of their last ten away games. They have not won a European match outside Turkey since a 3-2 victory at Schalke in the second leg of the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League round of 16; their record on the road since then is D4 L15.

• The draw at Club Brugge ended Gala's five-match losing away run in the UEFA Champions League, but they have not scored in six successive away matches in the competition.

• Cimbom's last trip to France brought a goalless draw at Bordeaux in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup round of 32, a tie they went on to win 4-3 on aggregate. They have won two of their nine away games against Ligue 1 sides (D1 L6), most recently at Nantes in the 2001/02 UEFA Champions League first group stage (1-0).

• Turkish champions in 2018/19 for a record 22nd time, Galatasaray qualified for a 16th appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage – one more than all other Turkish teams combined.

• Galatasaray are the only team from Turkey to have reached a European Cup semi-final, in 1989.

Links and trivia

• Steven Nzonzi was a youth player at Paris between 1999 and 2002.

• Have played together:

Sergio Rico, Pablo Sarabia & Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla 2015–18)

Sergio Rico & Mariano Ferreira (Sevilla 2015–17)

Pablo Sarabia & Mariano Ferreira (Sevilla 2016/17)

Sergio Rico & Jean Michaël Seri, Ryan Babel (Fulham 2018/19)

Thilo Kehrer, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting & Younès Belhanda (Schalke 2015/16)

Thomas Meunier & Ryan Donk (Club Brugge 2011–13)

Juan Bernat & Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia 2011–14)

Layvin Kurzawa & Radamel Falcao (Monaco 2013–14)

Abdou Diallo & Radamel Falcao (Monaco 2016/17)

Ander Herrera, Ángel Di María & Radamel Falcao (Manchester United 2014/15)

Kylian Mbappé & Radamel Falcao (Monaco 2016–17)

Mauro Icardi & Yuto Nagatomo (Inter 2013–17)

• Have played in France:

Mariano Ferreira (Bordeaux 2012–15)

Jean-Michaël Seri (Nice 2015–18)

Younès Belhanda (Montpellier 2003–13, Nice 2016/17)

Mario Lemina (Lorient 2013, Marseille 2013–15)

Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse 2016–19)

Sofiane Feghouli (Grenoble 2007–10)

Steven Nzonzi (Amiens 2007–09)

Radamel Falcao (Monaco 2013–14, 2016–19)

• Belhanda (Montpellier 2011/12) and Falcao (Monaco 2016/17) have both won the Ligue 1 title.

• International team-mates:

Edinson Cavani & Fernando Muslera (Uruguay)

Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappé & Steven Nzonzi (France)

• Nzonzi and Mbappé were part of the victorious France squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

• Paris boss Thomas Tuchel coached Emre Mor at Borussia Dortmund in 2016/17.

• Durmaz scored in Sweden's 2-1 win against France in World Cup qualifying on 9 June 2017 in Stockholm; Mbappé was a substitute for the visitors.

• Babel got the Netherlands' goal in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League loss in France on 9 September 2018.

• Falcao scored in Colombia's 3-2 friendly win against France on 23 March 2018.

• Aside from French international Nzonzi, Algerian international Feghouli and Belhanda of Morocco were also born in France.