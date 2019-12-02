Bayern v Tottenham facts

Bayern München can become only the seventh team to win all six games in a UEFA Champions League group stage as they welcome to Munich a Tottenham side they put seven goals past on Matchday 2 with both sides already certain to progress from Group B.

• Bayern have won their first five games to make sure of first place with a game to spare; Spurs have ten points, five less than their German rivals, but are nevertheless certain to finish second.

• Spurs will not want for motivation in Munich having lost 7-2 in north London on 1 October – the first time they had conceded seven goals at home in their 137-history. Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry did much of the damage with four goals, Robert Lewandowski adding two more and Joshua Kimmich getting the other; Heung-Min Son, who had scored the first goal of the game, and Harry Kane with a penalty were on target for Tottenham.

Previous meetings

• The most recent of the sides' four fixtures before this season came in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, Spurs recovering from a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Munich in the third round to go through thanks to a 2-0 home victory; the London club would go on to lift the trophy.

• Bayern had come out on top in the previous season's European Cup Winners' Cup second round tie between the clubs, going through 5-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 away draw preceded a 4-1 home win in Munich, Paul Breitner scoring in both games.

Form guide

Bayern

• Bayern opened with a 3-0 win at home to Crvena zvezda and followed the win at Tottenham by beating Olympiacos away (3-2) and home (2-0), the latter result securing their place in the round of 16 with two games to spare.

• Lewandowski, who has scored in every group game and is the top scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League with ten goals, hit four in a 6-0 win at Crvena zvezda on Matchday 5 – at 16 minutes the fastest quadruple in UEFA Champions League history. That was the 20th time Bayern had scored five or more goals in a UEFA Champions League match, setting a new competition record, and was their 12th successive away game in the competition without defeat.

• Bayern are the only side with maximum points after five matches. The German champions are also the competition's top-scoring team with 21 goals, four more than Tottenham. The record number of goals in a single UEFA Champions League group campaign is the 25 scored by Paris Saint-Germain in 2017/18.

• This is Bayern's 23rd UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have now won their section 16 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.

• Twelve months ago Bayern picked up seven points at home, and 14 overall, to finish first in Group E ahead of Ajax, Benfica and AEK Athens. They drew 0-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, but bowed out after going down 3-1 in the home return.

• Bayern have won only four of their last eight UEFA Champions League matches in Munich (D2 L2). In the group stage, however, they have won 16 of their last 17 home matches (D1) and are unbeaten in Munich since a 3-2 home loss against Manchester City on Matchday 6 in December 2013.

• Champions of Germany for a record 29th time last season – with a landmark seventh successive Bundesliga title – Bayern had reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in seven successive campaigns before losing to Liverpool.

• Last season's defeat against Liverpool ended Bayern's four-match winning run at home to Premier League clubs. Prior to that they had not prevailed in four matches in Bavaria, including the 2012 final defeat on penalties by Chelsea.

Tottenham

• Spurs picked up only one point from their first two matches, a 2-2 draw at Olympiacos preceding that heavy defeat by Bayern, but recovered in style with a 5-0 home win against Crvena zvezda that represented their biggest win in the UEFA Champions League. The 4-0 victory in the Belgrade return on Matchday 4 was also Tottenham's record away success in the competition, before a last-16 place was secured as Spurs, in José Mourinho's first European match since replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager, came from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in the fifth round of matches.

• In last season's UEFA Champions League, Pochettino's side recovered from taking one point from their first three games to finish second in Group B behind Barcelona, ahead of Internazionale and PSV Eindhoven, via a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou on Matchday 6. Borussia Dortmund were then brushed aside in the round of 16 (3-0 h, 1-0 a) before dramatic away-goal victories against both Manchester City (1-0 h, 3-4 a) and Ajax (0-1 h, 3-2 a) took Spurs into a first European Cup final. Premier League rivals Liverpool proved too strong at the Estadio Metropolitano, however, running out 2-0 winners.

• Spurs had won only one of six games in the UEFA Champions League (D1 L4) before Matchday 3, but have now recorded three successive victories.

• The Lilywhites picked up only two points on their travels in the 2018/19 group stage, and have won only four of their 14 away group matches in the UEFA Champions League – and two of the last seven.

• Tottenham's record in Germany is W5 D2 L6; they have lost only once in their last six visits (W3 D2).

• Their heaviest European defeat came in Germany – an 8-0 loss at Köln in the 1995 UEFA Intertoto Cup, the last time they had conceded seven goals before losing to Bayern on Matchday 2.

Links and trivia

• Has played in Germany:

Heung-Min Son (Hamburg 2008–13, Bayer Leverkusen 2013–15)

• Have played in England:

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool 2013–18)

Serge Gnabry (Arsenal 2011–16, West Brom 2015/16 (loan))

Jérôme Boateng (Manchester City 2010/11)

• Coutinho scored in Liverpool's 4-0 win against Tottenham in March 2014, and was also on target in a 1-1 Premier League draw between the sides in April 2016, when Kane scored Spurs' goal.

• Son scored in South Korea's 2-0 win against Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage, eliminating the reigning world champions; Manuel Neuer, Kimmich, Niklas Süle, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller all featured for Germany.

• Kane scored in England's 3-2 friendly win against Neuer and Müller's Germany in 2016, and also got the winner against Ivan Perišić and Croatia in November 2018 as England reached the UEFA Nations League Finals.

• Lewandowski scored for Poland in friendlies against Son's South Korea in both 2011 and 2018, and got a hat-trick in a 3-2 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory against Christian Eriksen's Denmark in October 2016.

• Eriksen scored one goal and set up three as Denmark beat Lewandowski's Poland 4-0 in World Cup qualifying in September 2017.

• Perišić scored for Croatia in a 2-1 extra-time win in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals against an England team including Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Kane; Perišić was also on target in the final, a 4-2 victory for a France side captained by Hugo Lloris.