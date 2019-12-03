Napoli v Genk facts

Napoli take on Genk at the Stadio San Paolo needing a point to make sure of progress from UEFA Champions League Group E.

• The Italian club – who were held 0-0 in Belgium on Matchday 2 in what was the sides' first meeting – enter Matchday 6 undefeated and second in the section on nine points, one behind Liverpool and two ahead of third-placed Salzburg. Napoli will therefore go through if they avoid defeat, or if Salzburg do not beat Liverpool in Austria.

• Genk, whose only point came from that draw against Napoli, will finish fourth.

Form guide

Napoli

• Napoli have picked up four points from their two home games in this season's UEFA Champions League, kicking off with a 2-0 defeat of holders Liverpool before being held 1-1 by Salzburg on Matchday 4. Away from home, after the draw at Genk, they won 3-2 at Salzburg and drew 1-1 at Liverpool last time out.

• Serie A runners-up for the second season running in 2018/19, Napoli are in the group stage for the sixth time – all in the last nine seasons. They reached the round of 16 in 2011/12 and 2016/17 but have finished third in their section in the other three campaigns.

• Napoli have won only six of their last 19 matches in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final (D6 L7) – all those victories bar the Matchday 3 success at Salzburg coming at the Stadio San Paolo.

• Having finished third behind Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in last season's group stage, Napoli kicked off their UEFA Europa League campaign with a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win against Zürich before edging out Salzburg 4-3 over two legs in the round of 16. They were then eliminated from a second European competition of the season by an English club, however, losing 2-0 away to Arsenal and 1-0 at home in the quarter-finals.

• The Partenopei picked up seven of their nine points in last season's group stage in Naples. Napoli have, however, won only five of their last 11 home games in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final; they have lost three in that sequence.

• Napoli have won two of their three home European games against Belgian clubs (D1), most recently a 5-0 defeat of Club Brugge in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Genk

• Genk kicked off with a 6-2 Matchday 1 defeat at Salzburg, their heaviest loss in continental competition since they were beaten 7-0 at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League group stage in November 2011 – their biggest European defeat. After holding Napoli, they went down home (1-4) and away (1-2) against holders Liverpool to confirm their elimination and suffered a 4-1 home loss against Salzburg in their most recent fixture.

• Genk have conceded 20 goals in their last six European fixtures, scoring six.

• Belgian champions for the fourth time in 2018/19, Genk qualified automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage this season for the first time, their previous appearances, in 2002/03 and 2011/12, having both involved at least one qualifying tie.

• The Belgian club are still awaiting their first victory in the UEFA Champions League proper. In 2002/03 they drew four of their six matches but still finished bottom of a section involving Real Madrid, Roma and AEK Athens; eight years later, they drew all three home games but lost all their away matches in a section also including Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia.

• Genk have lost their last six UEFA Champions League away matches, qualifying included, going down at Chelsea (0-5), Valencia (0-7), Salzburg (2-6) and Liverpool (1-2) in the four most recent. A 1-0 success at Sarajevo in the 2007/08 second qualifying round second leg – a tie they lost on away goals having gone down 2-1 at home – is their sole away win in the competition (D3 L9), with ten goals scored and 41 conceded.

• Genk have played more UEFA Champions League group stage matches without a win (17) than any other participating team.

• In 2018/19 Genk won all six qualifying matches to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage – scoring 22 goals in the process – where they finished ahead of Malmö, Beşiktaş and Sarpsborg. Slavia Praha proved too strong in the round of 32, however, the Czech club winning 4-1 at the KRC Genk Arena after a goalless draw in Prague.

• Genk have won six of their last 13 European games on the road, losing only four.

• Genk have scored at least once in 33 of their last 35 European matches, the exceptions the first leg against Slavia last season and against Napoli on Matchday 2.

• The Belgian side are unbeaten in their two previous trips to Italy, drawing 0-0 at Roma in October 2002 in the UEFA Champions League first group stage before a 2-0 win at Sassuolo in the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League group stage in which Bryan Heynen scored the first goal.

Links and trivia

• Kalidou Koulibaly joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 having made 64 league appearances for the Belgian side over two seasons and won the 2012/13 Belgian Cup.

• Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens was in the youth ranks at Stade Leuven, Anderlecht and Gent in his homeland, making his senior debut during a loan spell at third division side Eendracht Aalst in 2005/06 before moving abroad the following summer.

• Ianis Hagi played two Serie A games for Fiorentina in 2016/17.

• International team-mates:

David Ospina & Jhon Lucumí (Colombia)