Internazionale v Barcelona facts

Internazionale will qualify for the round of 16 with a win on Matchday 6, although that might be easier said than done against a Barcelona side who yet again have won their UEFA Champions League section and have not lost a group stage fixture for over three years.

• The Italian side are level with Borussia Dortmund on seven points but hold the head-to-head advantage, so will qualify for the round of 16 if they beat Barcelona, or as long as they finish at least level on points with Dortmund, whose final group fixture is at home to Slavia.

• Barcelona secured first place in their group for the 21st time, and a 13th season in a row – both competition records – with a home win against Dortmund on Matchday 5. They have 11 points, and beat Inter 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Matchday 2, Luis Suárez scoring twice in the second half (58, 84) after Lautaro Martínez had given Inter a third-minute lead.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Inter

Previous meetings

• The sides also met on Matchday 4 last season, an 87th-minute Mauro Icardi goal earning Inter a 1-1 draw at San Siro four minutes after Malcom had put Barça in front.

• A goal in each half from Rafinha (32) and Jordi Alba (83) had given Barcelona a 2-0 victory at the Camp Nou two weeks earlier; this season's home result made it five wins from five against Inter at Camp Nou, with ten goals scored and only that Martínez strike on Matchday 2 conceded.

• Perhaps surprisingly for two clubs with such rich European history, the teams have played only six other matches – those too in the UEFA Champions League, and all since 2003.

• They first met in the 2002/03 second group stage, Barcelona winning 3-0 in Spain before a goalless draw in Milan. The Spanish side finished first in Group A with Inter second, but were eliminated in the quarter-finals, while the Nerazzurri lost to neighbours AC Milan in the last four.

• Their next four fixtures all came in the 2009/10 edition, the first of them, in Milan, again finishing scoreless. A 2-0 victory in Spain followed for a Barcelona side coached by Josep Guardiola, Gerard Piqué scoring the first goal.

• Both again progressed to the knockout rounds and were reunited in the semi-finals, when Inter won the first leg 3-1 at San Siro. Despite a 1-0 defeat at the Camp Nou – via another Piqué goal – José Mourinho's Inter held on to reach the final, where they beat Bayern München to claim the club's third European title.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Slavia Praha 1-3 Inter

Form guide

Inter

• Inter needed a late Nicolò Barella goal two minutes into added time to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Slavia Praha on Matchday 1 before the loss at Barcelona that made it four European fixtures without a win (D2 L2), with only two goals scored in that sequence. Antonio Conte's side have won two of their last three matches, however, at home to Dortmund (2-0) and away to Slavia on Matchday 5 (3-1) either side of a 3-2 reverse in Germany, a game in which they had led 2-0 at half-time.

• Inter have nevertheless won only two of their last nine UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L4).

• Fourth in Serie A in 2018/19, Inter are the last Italian team to win the UEFA Champions League, in 2010 – their third European Cup triumph, and first in 45 years.

• This is the 13th time Inter have been in the group stage – last season was their first appearance since 2011/12.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Inter 2-0 Dortmund

• In 2018/19 Inter won their first two fixtures, against Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven, but picked up only two more points to lose out to Spurs on head-to-head record and finished third in Group B, which was won by Barcelona. Moving into the UEFA Europa League, they knocked out Rapid Wien in the round of 32 (1-0 a, 4-0 h) but lost 1-0 in the home second leg, and on aggregate, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

• That defeat by Eintracht is Inter's sole loss in their last nine European home matches (W5 D3).

• The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last nine games against Liga opposition at San Siro (W3 D6) stretching back to a 2-0 loss to Alavés in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup fourth round. That is their sole defeat at home to a Spanish club in 19 fixtures (W9 D9).

• Home and away, that win against Barcelona in the 2009/10 semi-final first leg is Inter's sole success in their last 11 matches against Spanish clubs (D4 L6).

• Last season was the first time in nine UEFA Champions League campaigns Inter had failed to progress from their group.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Dortmund

Barcelona

• Barcelona have picked up four points away from home in this season's group stage, drawing 0-0 at Dortmund on Matchday 1 before a 2-1 win at Slavia in their third fixture. At home they have beaten Inter and, last time out, Dortmund (3-1) and were held 0-0 by Slavia.

• Barça have won only five of their last 15 away matches in European competition (D6 L4).

• The Blaugrana's record away to Serie A clubs is W6 D11 L7. They are without a win in their last eight trips to Italy (D5 L3), since a 3-2 win at San Siro against AC Milan in the 2011/12 group stage.

• Spanish champions for the 26th time in 2018/19, their fourth title in five years, this is Barcelona's 24th UEFA Champions League group campaign, a competition record they share with Real Madrid. They last failed to qualify from their group in 2000/01 and have now reached the round of 16 or better for the last 16 seasons, winning their group every year from 2007/08 onwards.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Slavia Praha 1-2 Barcelona

• In 2018/19, Barcelona finished first ahead of Tottenham, Inter and PSV Eindhoven in Group B, picking up 14 points – seven of them away. They eased past Lyon in the last 16 (0-0 a, 5-1 h) and Manchester United in the quarter-finals (1-0 a, 3-0 h) before a 3-0 first-leg victory against Liverpool in the last four, only for the English club to turn the tables in stunning style at Anfield (0-4).

• Defeat on Merseyside ended Barcelona's 11-match unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League (W8 D3). They have lost only two of their last 28 UEFA Champions League fixtures (W17 D9) and are unbeaten in 19 group stage matches (W13 D6) since a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Matchday 4 in 2016/17.

• Should Barça avoid defeat at Inter, it will extend their record of unbeaten UEFA Champions League group stage campaigns to 13 – and will be their third in a row.

• Barcelona's next UEFA Champions League win will be their 150th; only Real Madrid have reached that landmark in the competition so far.

• Barcelona have been European champions on five occasions, most recently in 2015.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Lukaku: Inter learned from past mistakes

Links and trivia

• Alexis Sánchez scored 39 goals in 88 Liga games for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014, winning the Copa del Rey in 2011/12 and the Liga title the following season. He came on as a second-half substitute in Barcelona's 2-0 victory against Porto in the 2011 UEFA Super Cup.

• Have also played in Spain:

Diego Godín (Villarreal 2007–10, Atlético Madrid 2010–19)

Borja Valero (Real Madrid 2005–07, Mallorca 2007/08 & 2009/10, Villarreal 2010–12)

• Have also played in Italy:

Arturo Vidal (Juventus 2011–15)

Neto (Fiorentina 2011–15, Juventus 2015–17)

• Antoine Griezmann scored in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final as France defeated Marcelo Brozović's Croatia 4-2. Samuel Umtiti was also in the France side with Ivan Rakitić featuring for Croatia.

• Conte's Italy defeated a Spain side including Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets 2-0 in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Ter Stegen delight at 'intelligent' Barcelona display

• Have played together:

Diego Godín & Antoine Griezmann (Atlético 2014–19)

Borja Valero & Neto (Fiorentina 2012–15)

Kwadwo Asamoah & Arturo Vidal (Juventus 2012–15)

Kwadwo Asamoah & Neto (Juventus 2015–17)

• International team-mates:

Lautaro Martínez & Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Marcelo Brozović & Ivan Rakitić (Croatia)

Diego Godín, Matías Vecino & Luis Suárez (Uruguay)

Stefan de Vrij & Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)

• Brozović featured in Croatia's 6-0 loss to a Spain side including Sergio Busquets in the UEFA Nations League on 11 September 2018.