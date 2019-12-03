Lyon v Leipzig facts

Lyon take on Leipzig looking to join their visitors in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, while the German club have their sights set on first place in Group G.

• Leipzig lost 2-0 at home to Lyon on Matchday 2 – Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier with the goals in what was the teams' first meeting – but that is their sole defeat in the group, with progress to the knockout rounds for the first time assured on Matchday 5. Julian Nagelsmann's side will secure first place with a draw or win in France.

• Lyon have seven points, level with Zenit and three ahead of Benfica. OL will go through if they beat Leipzig, in which case they would also clinch first place, or if they draw and Zenit lose at Benfica; a defeat would eliminate them from the competition – and from Europe altogether if Benfica defeat Zenit.

Form guide

Lyon

• Held 1-1 at home by Zenit on Matchday 1, Lyon won their second home game 3-1 against Benfica on Matchday 4. After wining at Leipzig, they lost their next two away matches, 2-1 at Benfica and, most recently, 2-0 at Zenit on Matchday 5.

• Despite those defeats at Benfica and Zenit, Lyon have lost only four of their last 17 European matches (W6 D7).

When Lyon's Rayan Cherki came on as a substitute at Zenit, he became, at the age of 16 years 102 days, the second youngest player to appear in the UEFA Champions League – after Celestine Babayaro, who was aged 16 years 87 days when he played for Anderlecht against Olympiacos in November 1994.

• Third in Ligue 1 last season, this is Lyon's 16th UEFA Champions League group campaign – four more than any other French club – and fourth in five seasons.

• Les Gones won their first game in last season's UEFA Champions League, 2-1 at Manchester City, before drawing the next five and qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 6. A 5-1 second-leg loss at Barcelona in the round of 16 ended their interest in last season's competition.

• All three of Lyon's home group games last season finished 2-2, against Shakhtar, Hoffenheim and Manchester City. Matchday 1 made it five successive home European draws before the defeat of Benfica.

• A 3-2 defeat by CSKA Moskva in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 16 is Lyon's only home reverse in 16 European contests (W8 D7), since a 1-0 UEFA Champions League group loss to Juventus in October 2016.

• The French club have won only one of their last four home games against German clubs but have won seven of the 13 such contests overall (D2 L4).

• Lyon were UEFA Champions League semi-finalists in 2010.

Leipzig

• Leipzig have won both away games in this season's group stage, triumphing 2-1 at Benfica on Matchday 1 and 2-0 at Zenit on Matchday 4. At home, they bounced back from losing to Lyon by defeating Zenit 2-1 and last time out drew 2-2 with Benfica, Emil Forsberg scoring twice from the 90th minute onwards to rescue an unlikely point that secured progress.

• Leipzig have won five of their 11 UEFA Champions League fixtures (D2 L4).

• Third in the Bundesliga last season and German Cup finalists, this is Leipzig's third European campaign, and only their 30th match. In 2017/18 they became the first team to make their European debut in the UEFA Champions League group stage, when they picked up seven points to finish third in a section including Beşiktaş, Porto and Monaco. They went on to reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals before losing to Marseille.

• Two years ago Leipzig lost at Beşiktaş (0-2) and Porto (1-3), but did record a 4-1 success at Monaco to claim their first European away victory.

• Leipzig's only other trip to France after that victory at Monaco was a 5-2 defeat against Marseille in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg, completing a 5-3 aggregate loss.

• Before this season's successes, Leipzig had won only three of their 12 away European matches (D4 L5).

• In 2018/19 the German club came through three qualifying rounds to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage, but finished behind Salzburg and Celtic to drop out of the competition, collecting seven points from their six games.

Links and trivia

• Have played together:

Lucas Tousart & Dayot Upamecano (Valenciennes, 2013–15)

• Has played in Germany:

Marcelo (Hannover 2013–16)

• Have also played in France:

Ibrahima Konaté (Sochaux 2017)

Nordi Mukiele (Laval 2014–17, Montpellier 2017–18)

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint-Germain 2015–19)

• International team-mates:

Houssem Aouar, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Amine Gouiri & Ibrahima Konaté (France U21)

Youssouf Koné & Amadou Haidara (Mali)

Joachim Andersen & Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)

• Upamecano and Reine-Adélaïde were both part of the victorious France squad at the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.