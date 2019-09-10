Fantasy head to head: Salah v Mané

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané carry much of Liverpool's attacking threat, so UEFA.com delves into the stats books to see who is the better #UCLfantasy pick.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

Over the previous two seasons, no club has played more games or scored more goals in the UEFA Champions League than current champions Liverpool. Winners in Madrid three months ago, the Reds also reached the 2017/18 final, falling short despite setting a new record for most goals scored in a UEFA Champions League season with 47 – an average of 3.13 per match. Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah have been intergral to those two eye-catching campaigns.

Classified as a midfielder for #UCLfantasy, Salah is one of three players in this position to be priced at €11.0m, alongside Eden Hazard (€11.0m) and Raheem Sterling (€11.0m), with Mané €0.5m cheaper.

While Mané has been the more creative over the past two seasons – he has six assists to Salah's four – Salah has been more the prolific in front of goal, with 16 UEFA Champions League strikes to Mané's 14. Salah's total is boosted by his role as Liverpool's designated penalty taker, two of those goals coming from the spot – including the opener in the 2019 final. The Egyptian is also the marginally more explosive player, having scored ten or more points four times to Mané's three.

WHO WILL YOU PICK FOR YOUR TEAM?