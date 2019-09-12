Fantasy Football: Five budget goalkeepers

While it is tempting to go all out on premium goalkeepers in your #UCLfantasy squad, there is value to be had elsewhere. UEFA.com takes a look at five shot-stoppers who won't break the bank.

Lukas Hradecky (Leverkusen) – €4.5m

One of the stand-out options in the €4.5m bracket, the Leverkusen No1 is up against Lokomotiv Moskva, Juventus and Atlético in Group D. The German side open their UEFA Champions League campaign against Lokomotiv Moskva on matchday one, and with the Russian side scoring just once in their three away matches during last year's group stage, is well placed to kick off with a clean sheet.

Alex Meret (Napoli) – €4.5m

Last season's Serie A runners-up might be more renowned for their attacking prowess than their defensive solidity, but it's worth bearing in mind that the Italian outfit kept clean sheets in their opening two games of last year's UEFA Champions League campaign. Notably, one of those shut-outs came against Liverpool, whom they face on matchday one this season. Save points might be more likely than a clean sheet for Meret in that opener, before fixtures against Genk and Salzburg to complete Group E.

Adrián (Liverpool) – €4.5m

This recommendation is very much a short-term one, as Alisson will no doubt return to Liverpool's line-up once he recovers from a calf injury. Until then, his understudy Adrián will continue between the sticks and should at the very least feature on matchday one against Napoli. Providing the other goalkeeper in your #UCLfantasy squad is a starter, then opting for Adrián at such a budget-friendly cost makes a lot of sense, especially as Liverpool kept six clean sheets in Europe on their way to lifting the trophy last season.

José Sá (Olympiacos) – €4.5m

Olympiacos have played 720 minutes of competitive football already this season and conceded just once, including clean sheets in five of their six UEFA Champions League qualifying matches. This naturally brings José Sá – who has worn the gloves in all those games – into the equation for budget goalkeepers. Olympiacos do face some tough opposition in Group B, but that isn't always a bad thing in #UCLfantasy as multiple saves can provide a valuable source of points.

Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) – €4.0m

If you want to go even cheaper, then how about the starting goalkeeper for the reigning Portuguese champions? Benfica's Vlachodimos has a strong chance of being the only goalkeeper at his price who'll start this season, so he should be strongly considered for one of the two berths in your squad. The Greek shot-stopper already boasts four clean sheets in Benfica's five competitive matches this term, and they'll go into their matchday one fixture against Leipzig full of confidence. Almost impossible to ignore at his price.

