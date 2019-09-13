Fantasy Football: Five budget forwards

A cheap forward who finds the net regularly is always hugely sought after in Fantasy Football, so UEFA.com have picked out five cut-price strikers who are worthy of consideration in your matchday one squads.

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – €6.5m

Frank Lampard has so far given youth a chance in his first season in charge of his beloved Chelsea, and one man who has repaid that faith recently is Abraham, who looks to have found his feet now at Stamford Bridge. The 2018/19 UEFA Europa League winners last featured in the UEFA Champions League two years ago, when they knocked in 16 goals in the group stage. If they can repeat those scoring feats this season, then the ever-improving Abraham is likely to be in the thick of the action.

Victor Osimhen (LOSC) – €6.5m

The Nigerian forward has adapted quickly to life in France since his summer move from Charleroi, with the 20-year-old scoring twice on his debut for last season's Ligue 1 runners-up and since adding three further goals as he hit the ground running. Add to that a goal for Nigeria against Ukraine on international duty recently, and you have a player raring to go for what he hopes will be his UEFA Champions League debut when his side travel to Ajax on matchday one.

Milan Pavkov (Crvena zvezda) – €6.0m

Crvena zvezda once again came through qualifying to make it to the group stage and their opposition in Group B will be all too aware of what they can produce. They face Bayern in Munich on matchday one, but the Serbian champions are no strangers to upsetting Europe's giants. On their debut last year, the Belgrade outfit took a point off Napoli in a goalless draw and recorded a famous 2-0 home victory against eventual champions Liverpool. Pavkov was the scorer of both goals that night, and is a man in form heading into matchday one having found the net four times in his last five appearances in all competitions.

Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale) – €5.5m

The Inter forward is an excellent budget signing and has already found his way into 10% of #UCLfantasy squads. It's easy to see why, as the 22-year-old has started the season in fine form for both club and country. Playing alongside summer signing Romelu Lukaku, Martínez has already opened his account in Serie A this season and continued his fine scoring record for Argentina with a sensational hat-trick against Mexico in a recent friendly. Inter begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against Slavia Praha in one of the early kick-offs on Tuesday, so his signing could mean you start your #UCLfantasy campaign with a bang.

Erling Braut Håland (Salzburg) – €4.5m

The phrase 'wonderkid' comes to mind when describing the exploits of this Norwegian 19-year-old, who made headlines back in May with an incredible nine goals in one FIFA U-20 World Cup match. Håland – born in Leeds when his father Alf-Inge Håland played for the English club – has since made his debut for the senior Norwegian national team, and is currently the top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga with eight goals in six games as his Salzburg side top the table with maximum points. You will not find a better option in this price bracket.

