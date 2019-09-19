Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 19 September 2019
Article summary
The two hat-trick scorers are among those selected in our maiden Team of the Week of 2019/20.
Article top media content
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 12 points
Defender: Thomas Meunier (Paris) – 14 points
Defender: Edson Álvarez (Ajax) – 13 points
Defender: Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) – 18 points
Defender: Marin Leovac (Dinamo Zagreb) – 15 points
Defender: Juan Bernat (Paris) – 12 points
Midfielder: Mathieu Valbuena (Olympiacos) – 12 points
Midfielder: İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City) – 13 points
Midfielder: Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) – 19 points
Forward: Erling Braut Håland (Salzburg) – 14 points
Forward: Ángel Di María (Paris) – 14 points
The player with the lower value was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points; if two or more players were tied on points and of the same value, fewest minutes played was used to separate them.