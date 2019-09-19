Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 12 points

Defender: Thomas Meunier (Paris) – 14 points

Defender: Edson Álvarez (Ajax) – 13 points

Defender: Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) – 18 points

Defender: Marin Leovac (Dinamo Zagreb) – 15 points

Defender: Juan Bernat (Paris) – 12 points

Midfielder: Mathieu Valbuena (Olympiacos) – 12 points

Midfielder: İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City) – 13 points

Midfielder: Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) – 19 points

Forward: Erling Braut Håland (Salzburg) – 14 points

Forward: Ángel Di María (Paris) – 14 points

The player with the lower value was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points; if two or more players were tied on points and of the same value, fewest minutes played was used to separate them.