Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 19 September 2019

The two hat-trick scorers are among those selected in our maiden Team of the Week of 2019/20.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 12 points

Defender: Thomas Meunier (Paris) – 14 points
Defender: Edson Álvarez (Ajax) – 13 points
Defender: Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) – 18 points
Defender: Marin Leovac (Dinamo Zagreb) – 15 points
Defender: Juan Bernat (Paris) – 12 points

Midfielder: Mathieu Valbuena (Olympiacos) – 12 points
Midfielder: İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City) – 13 points
Midfielder: Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) – 19 points

Forward: Erling Braut Håland (Salzburg) – 14 points
Forward: Ángel Di María (Paris) – 14 points

The player with the lower value was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points; if two or more players were tied on points and of the same value, fewest minutes played was used to separate them.

