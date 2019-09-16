UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials

The secret to #UCLfantasy is finding the right blend between premium assets who you can't afford to ignore, and those under-the-radar stars few others have noticed. UEFA.com looks at who might fit the bill for matchday one.

GOALKEEPERS

Popular pick

Ederson (€6.0m) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (A)

As was the case last year, Ederson has proven hugely popular amongst #UCLfantasy managers and features in just under a fifth of all teams. The Manchester City shot-stopper registered three clean sheets in the competition last season and – in a rare occurrence for a goalkeeper – even managed an assist. Manchester City travel to face familiar foes Shakhtar on matchday one, a fixture the Premier League side won 3-0 last season.

Selected by: 19%

Potential differential

Lukáš Hrádecký (€4.5m) vs Lokomotiv Moskva (H)

Available at a very affordable price, Leverkusen No1 Lukáš Hrádecký is our under-the-radar pick for matchday one. With only 1% of #UCLfantasy managers including him so far, the Finnish international is a tempting differential option given the German club host a Lokomotiv Moskva side that scored just once across their three away group matches last season.

Selected by: 1%

DEFENDERS

Popular pick

Virgil van Dijk (€6.5m) vs Napoli (A)

The UEFA Men's Player of the Year is by far the most selected player in #UCLfantasy at the moment with a whopping 53% of managers including the centre-back in their opening squads. In addition to Van Dijk's five clean sheets in last year's competition, the Dutchman was also a threat going forward with two goals and two assists.

Selected by: 53%

Potential differential

Andy Robertson (€7.0m) vs Napoli (A)

If Van Dijk doesn't take your fancy, then the 5%-owned Andy Robertson represents an interesting alternative. Many have been put off by his hefty price tag of €7.0m, but for that investment you get a supremely attacking left-back with fantastic assist potential. He recorded two assists in the competition last season, and also set up team-mate Sadio Mané in Liverpool's defeat of Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Selected by: 5%

MIDFIELDERS

Popular pick

Frenkie de Jong (€6.0m) vs Dortmund (A)

Many #UCLfantasy managers have clamoured to bring Barcelona's new midfielder into their teams but, although De Jong opened his account for the Catalan giants over the weekend, he is not a player renowned for finding the net regularly. Last season the Dutchman scored just four times in 52 appearances in all competitions for former club Ajax and did not register an attacking return in 986 minutes of UEFA Champions League action.

Selected by: 32%

Potential differential

Heung-Min Son (€9.5m) vs Olympiacos (A)

A more explosive choice in midfield – and one who is far less owned at just 8% – is Tottenham's Son. The South Korean is a man in form after scoring twice against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and notched four times in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Selected by: 8%

FORWARDS

Popular pick

Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) vs Atlético (A)

No surprises here as the all-time UEFA Champions League top scorer is a permanent fixture in many #UCLfantasy teams, but it is difficult to argue with that given the Juventus frontman's stellar record against their matchday one opponents Atlético. The Portuguese superstar has twice scored hat-tricks against Diego Simeone's side in the UEFA Champions League, most recently in last season's round of 16 second leg.

Selected by: 39%

Potential differential

Luis Suárez (€10.0m) vs Dortmund (A)

With doubts surrounding the involvement of Lionel Messi in Tuesday's Group F opener against Dortmund, a shrewd investment could be his fellow South American forward at Barcelona, Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan scored twice against Valencia on Saturday and can be seen as an ultra-differential given his low rating among #UCLfantasy managers.

Selected by: 3%

