Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 3 October 2019

Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI on matchday two.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Matchday two Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Roman Bürki (Dortmund) – 8 points

Defender: Thomas Meunier (Paris) – 9 points
Defender: Jhon Lucumí (Genk) – 10 points
Defender: Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund) – 18 points

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 12 points
Midfielder: Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge) – 13 points
Midfielder: Donny van de Beek (Ajax) – 12 points
Midfielder: Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 22 points

Forward: Roberto Firmino (Bayern) – 11 points
Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 11 points
Forward: Takumi Minamino (Salzburg) – 11 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

