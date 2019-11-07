Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 7 November 2019

Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI on Matchday 4.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Matchday 4 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (Paris) – 12 points

Defender: Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund) – 14 points
Defender: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 13 points
Defender: Joachim Andersen (Lyon) – 12 points
Defender: Jan Bořil (Slavia Praha) – 10 points

Midfielder: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – 17 points
Midfielder: Jorginho (Chelsea) – 14 points
Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 11 points
Midfielder: Quincy Promes (Ajax) – 10 points

Forward: Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 18 points
Forward: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 13 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

