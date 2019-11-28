Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 28 November 2019
Article summary
Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI on matchday five.
Article top media content
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper: Mikhail Kerzhakov (Zenit) – 8 points
Defender: Serge Aurier (Tottenham) – 11 points
Defender: Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) – 12 points
Defender: Sven Bender (Bayer Leverkusen) – 13 points
Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 13 points
Midfielder: Corentin Tolisso (Bayern) – 12 points
Midfielder: Emil Forsberg (Leipzig) – 13 points
Midfielder: Enock Mwepu (Salzburg) – 11 points
Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 11 points
Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 18 points
Forward: Romelu Lukaku (Inter) – 12 points
The player with the lower value was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points; if two or more players were tied on points and of the same value, fewest minutes played was used to separate them