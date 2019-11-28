Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 28 November 2019

Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI on matchday five.

Lionel Messi made the cut on his 700th Barcelona appearance
Lionel Messi made the cut on his 700th Barcelona appearance ©Getty Images

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper: Mikhail Kerzhakov (Zenit) – 8 points

Defender: Serge Aurier (Tottenham) – 11 points
Defender: Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) – 12 points
Defender: Sven Bender (Bayer Leverkusen) – 13 points

Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 13 points
Midfielder: Corentin Tolisso (Bayern) – 12 points
Midfielder: Emil Forsberg (Leipzig) – 13 points
Midfielder: Enock Mwepu (Salzburg) – 11 points

Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 11 points
Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 18 points
Forward: Romelu Lukaku (Inter) – 12 points

The player with the lower value was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points; if two or more players were tied on points and of the same value, fewest minutes played was used to separate them

Top