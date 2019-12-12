Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 12 December 2019

Find out who made the cut for the all-star Fantasy Football XI on matchday six.

UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Matchday 6

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Matchday 6 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 8 points

Defender: Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) – 14 points
Defender: Felipe (Atlético) – 13 points
Defender: Robin Gosens (Atalanta) – 14 points
Defender: Alex Grimaldo (Benfica) – 11 points

Midfielder: Pizzi (Benfica) – 11 points
Midfielder: João Félix (Atlético) – 10 points
Midfielder: Phil Foden (Man. City) – 11 points

Forward: Gabriel Jesus (Man. City) – 14 points
Forward: Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) – 14 points
Forward: Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 14 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

 

