Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Matchday 6 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 8 points

Defender: Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) – 14 points

Defender: Felipe (Atlético) – 13 points

Defender: Robin Gosens (Atalanta) – 14 points

Defender: Alex Grimaldo (Benfica) – 11 points

Midfielder: Pizzi (Benfica) – 11 points

Midfielder: João Félix (Atlético) – 10 points

Midfielder: Phil Foden (Man. City) – 11 points

Forward: Gabriel Jesus (Man. City) – 14 points

Forward: Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) – 14 points

Forward: Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 14 points

CHECK YOUR FANTASY SCORE

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.