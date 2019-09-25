Fantasy Football Matchday one lessons: Goalkeepers

UEFA.com runs the rule over the goalkeepers to find out who performed well or below expectations on matchday one, and wonders which players might be worth considering in the future.

Eleven of the 32 participating teams kept clean sheets (five on Tuesday, six on Wednesday), with seven of those coming at home and four away. If you selected Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen (€6.0m) then you would have been rewarded with 12 #UCLfantasy points – the highest return from a goalkeeper. In addition to his clean sheet against Dortmund, the German stopper also saved a penalty and made four saves, significantly boosting his total.

Speaking of saves, there were a number of goalkeepers who topped up their matchday one scores in this way, reminding #UCLfantasy managers that shot-stopping can be a significant source of points. Valencia's Jasper Cillessen (€5.0m), Ajax's André Onana (€5.0m), Andrei Lunev (€5.0m) of Zenit, Leipzig's Péter Gulácsi (€4.5m), Juventus No1 Wojciech Szczęsny (€5.5m) and Crvena zvezda's Milan Borjan (€4.5m) all received two extra points for making at least six saves. With the exception of Onana, all have a home fixture on matchday two, which should increase their chances of a clean sheet.

It was an inauspicious start for the cheapest playing goalkeeper in Benfica's Odisseas Vlachodimos (€4.0m). He returned just one point, but #UCLfantasy managers would do well to keep faith with the budget enabler at this early stage.

