Fantasy Football Matchday one lessons: Forwards

UEFA.com looks at the performance of forwards on matchday one, and finds top prices did not necessarily offer good value for money.

What was particularly notable from the first round of matches was how forwards performed relative to their price. Of the 20 most expensive strikers in #UCLfantasy, 16 took to the field on matchday one and only three contributed attacking returns. In contrast, several budget-friendly frontmen performed well above expectations and have caught the eye of #UCLfantasy managers at this early stage.

Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland (€4.5m) stole the headlines on the opening night with his stunning hat-trick against Genk, the Norwegian 19-year-old rewarding his early owners with 14 points. Haaland wasn’t the only impressive performer from the Austrian side's 6-2 victory, however, as team-mates Hee-Chan Hwang (€6.0m) and Takumi Minamino (€7.0m) chipped in with 12 and 9 #UCLfantasy points respectively.

This isn't to say that more expensive forwards should be ignored altogether, though, as familiar names Harry Kane (€11.0m), Robert Lewandowski (€10.5m), Timo Werner (€8.5m) and Dries Mertens (€8.5m) all found the net on matchday one, and it is surely only a matter of time before Lionel Messi (€11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) kick into gear in the competition.

