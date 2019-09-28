Matchday two briefing: what you need to know
Saturday 28 September 2019
Article summary

It's back; plan your water-cooler UEFA Champions League conversations with UEFA.com.
The UEFA Champions League is back for matchday two; here's what they are all talking about.
What are the big games this week?
Tuesday: Real Madrid v Club Brugge
In ten words: Battling Belgians out to extend European giants' UEFA losing streak
- Madrid haven't lost three in a row in Europe since 1981, but are facing that prospect following a 3-0 defeat at Paris last time out. The 13-time European champions were beaten by three goals in their last two UEFA Champions League home games, and lost to Club Brugge in the sides' only past meeting: 2-0agg in the 1976/77 European Cup. Should they be feeling nervous?
Tuesday: Tottenham v Bayern
In ten words: Last season's beaten finalists look to spoil Bayern's London record
Spurs overcame Bayern 2-1agg en route to lifting the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, and could do with a morale-boosting home win after letting slip a 2-0 lead at Olympiacos on matchday one. Bayern's Philippe Coutinho scored twice against Tottenham during his Liverpool days, and his new club may feel the momentum is theirs, having won four of their last five games in London.
Wednesday: Barcelona v Inter
In ten words: Nerazzurri seek to prosper at Camp Nou with Messi doubtful
- Concerns over Lionel Messi's fitness may be less biting than usual as Barcelona take on Inter, because the Serie A side are one of a handful of teams who have managed to keep him off the scoresheet in Europe. Both clubs drew 0-0 on matchday one, with the Catalans grateful to Marc-André ter Stegen for their point in Dortmund. Will they shake off crisis talk with a home victory here?
Wednesday: Liverpool v Salzburg
In ten words: Will matchday one golden boy Erling Haaland sparkle at Anfield?
- A 2-0 reverse at Napoli was no humiliation for Jürgen Klopp's Reds, who qualified last term despite losing all three group stage away matches; but a wobble at fortress Anfield, where they are unbeaten in 22 in Europe – W16 D6 – would be big news. Salzburg's 6-2 win v Genk on matchday one included a debut hat-trick for Erling Haaland; can he make a similar splash on Merseyside?
