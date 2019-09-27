#UCLfantasy: What the numbers say

Friday 27 September 2019

UEFA.com crunches the numbers to find out which players are predicted for big matchday two totals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is predicted to bring in a big points haul on matchday two
Cristiano Ronaldo is predicted to bring in a big points haul on matchday two ©Getty Images

Predicting which Fantasy players are going to perform on a given matchday is a difficult task. Through crunching the numbers, a projected points total for each player has been calculated based on the player's historical performance in the UEFA Champions League. Goals, assists, clean sheets and the likelihood of playing are the major parameters used in our projections.

The top projected players for each position for matchday two are given below. As ever, check team news before making your final selections.

GOALKEEPERS

Player Price
 Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected
Marc-André ter Stegen 6.0 Barcelona Inter H Wednesday 7.2
Adrián 4.5 Liverpool Salzburg H Wednesday 6.8
Wojciech Szczęsny 6.5 Juventus Leverkusen H Tuesday 6.5
Thibaut Courtois 6.0 Real Madrid Club Brugge H Tuesday 6.1
Andrei Lunev 5.0 Zenit Benfica H Wednesday 6.0

Top of the pile is Marc-André ter Stegen, with Barcelona boasting an excellent defensive record at the Camp Nou having kept 11 clean sheets in their last 16 home UEFA Champions League matches. With Juventus keeping two clean sheets in their last three home group stage matches Wojciech Szczęsny is one to consider, while Liverpool's Adrián, Real Madrid No1 Thibaut Courtois and Andrei Lunev of Zenit also have home fixtures on matchday two.

DEFENDERS

Player Price
 Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected
Nicolás Tagliafico 5.0 Ajax Valencia A Wednesday 8.6
Sergio Ramos 6.5 Real Madrid Club Brugge H Tuesday 8.0
Andrew Robertson 7.0 Liverpool Salzburg H Wednesday 7.8
Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.0 Liverpool Salzburg H Wednesday 7.7
Nicolás Otamendi 5.5 Man City Dinamo Zagreb H Tuesday 7.5
Alex Sandro 5.5 Juventus Leverkusen H Tuesday 7.2
Clément Lenglet 5.5 Barcelona Inter H Wednesday 7.0
Matthijs de Ligt 6.5 Juventus Leverkusen H Tuesday 6.9
Thomas Meunier 5.5 Paris Galatasaray A Tuesday 6.9
Kyle Walker 6.0 Man City Dinamo Zagreb H Tuesday 6.8

Nicolas Tagliáfico had a sensational matchday one, the Ajax full-back scoring, providing an assist, keeping a clean sheet and recording nine ball recoveries against LOSC. All this added up to a massive 18 points and he will be a popular #UCLfantasy buy ahead of matchday two.

Sergio Ramos should be back in the Real Madrid starting XI after suspension and combines the possibility of a clean sheet with potential attacking returns, not least as he takes the penalties.

Manchester City's Nicolas Otámendi recovered six balls last time out while Barcelona centre-back Clément Lenglet managed seven. With this new avenue of #UCLfantasy points on offer, players with such attributes make for attractive options.

MIDFIELDERS

Player Price
 Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected
Eden Hazard 11.0 Real Madrid Club Brugge H Tuesday 7.0
Mohamed Salah 11.0 Liverpoo Salzburg H Wednesday 6.7
Sadio Mané 10.5 Liverpool Salzburg H Wednesday 6.6
Riyad Mahrez 8.5 Man City Dinamo Zagreb H Tuesday  6.4
Āngel Di María 8.5 Paris Galatasaray A Tuesday 6.2
Thiago Alcántara 7.0 Bayern Tottenham A Tuesday 6.1
Blaise Matuidi 5.5 Juventus Leverkusen H Tuesday 6.0
Kevin De Bruyne 10.5 Man City Dinamo Zagreb H Tuesday 5.9
Raheem Sterling 11.0 Man City Dinamo Zagreb H Tuesday 5.4
Mathieu Valbuena 6.0 Olympiacos Crvena zvezda A Tuesday 5.2

Eden Hazard is likely to make his home UEFA Champions League debut for Real Madrid while Liverpool's attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, who scored a combined 115 #UCLfantasy points last season, face off against matchday one goal machines Salzburg at Anfield.

A trio of Manchester City players feature: Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. Mahrez and De Bruyne both produced attacking returns on matchday one while Sterling has scored nine times for club and country this season. As ever with City though, there is a risk of rotation so it is worth keeping an eye on domestic team sheets this weekend for any clues on who will start on matchday two.

FORWARDS

Player Price
 Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected

Cristiano Ronaldo

 11.5 Juventus Leverkusen H Tuesday 8.2
Timo Werner 8.5 Leipzig Lyon H Wednesday 7.2

Karim Benzema

 9.5 Real Madrid Club Brugge H Tuesday 7.0

Memphis Depay

 8.0 Lyon Leipzig A Wednesday 6.4

Dries Mertens

 8.5 Napoli Genk A Wednesday 6.3

Robert Lewandowski

 10.5 Bayern Tottenham A Tuesday 6.1

Sergio Agüero

 10.5 Man City Dinamo Zagreb H Tuesday 6.0

Gareth Bale

 8.5 Real Madrid Club Brugge H Tuesday 5.8

Harry Kane

 11.0 Tottenham Bayern H Tuesday 5.5

Roberto Firmino

 9.5 Liverpool Salzburg H Wednesday 5.4

The UEFA Champions League's all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to open his 2019/20 account, in contrast to Timo Werner and Memphis Depay, who both found the net on matchday one. Karim Benzema is in a rich vein of form with five league goals to his name already this season, while Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane were both on the scoresheet in matchday one while the in-form Sergio Agüero, assuming he isn't rested again, is another premium option capable of big returns.

