UCLfantasy: matchday two captain contenders

Choosing your captain is always a tricky decision in #UCLfantasy, with double points on offer; UEFA.com examines the credentials of four leading contenders on matchday two.

TUESDAY 1 OCTOBER

Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) vs Leverkusen (H)

Ronaldo has scored a remarkable 26 goals against German opposition in the UEFA Champions League – the joint most goals any player has managed against clubs from one nation – but has never before faced Leverkusen. The prospect of adding them to his victims on matchday two is strong, as Juventus are at home for the first time in this European campaign; Ronaldo notably scored five of his six UEFA Champions League goals last season in Turin.

Raheem Sterling (€11.0m) vs Dinamo Zagreb (H)

Fantasy managers are all too familiar with the threat of 'Pep Roulette' and given the wealth of attacking options at Manchester City's disposal, choosing a captain from their ranks comes with a degree of risk. However, discounting them altogether is ill-advised so we're championing Sterling's cause ahead of matchday two. The Englishman has scored nine goals for club and country this season and sat out last weekend's 8-0 Premier League win against Watford so should be relatively fresh to face Dinamo.

WEDNESDAY 2 OCTOBER

Timo Werner (€8.5m) vs Lyon (H)

Owned by just 6% of #UCLfantasy managers at the time of writing, Leipzig frontman Werner – scorer of seven goals in all competitions this season – represents a reasonably-priced differential captain. Fresh from his double at Benfica on matchday one, Werner's Leipzig side now plays host to Lyon, with the French outfit on a run of eight UEFA Champions League matches without a victory.

Roberto Firmino (€9.5m) vs Salzburg (H)

Often overlooked in favour of team-mates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, Firmino is arguably the form player in Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool side at present. The Brazilian forward has three goals and four assists to his name in the Premier League this season, highlighting the fact that he offers multiple routes to Fantasy points. The reigning UEFA Champions League champions may have slipped up away to Napoli on matchday one, but it was their home form which got them through last year's group stage and that could be the case again this season.

