UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials

The secret to #UCLfantasy is finding the right blend between the top-performing players you can't afford to ignore, and the more unheralded stars who could score big at the right time. UEFA.com looks at some options in each category for matchday two.

GOALKEEPERS

Popular pick

Marc-André ter Stegen (€6.0m) vs Inter (H)

Ter Stegen's 12-point haul at Dortmund on matchday one included a penalty save and that performance has taken him above Manchester City's Ederson as the most selected goalkeeper in #UCLfantasy. Barcelona host Intern on Wednesday at the Camp Nou, where they conceded just two goals across their six home UEFA Champions League matches last season.

Selected by: 21%

Potential differential

Adrián (€4.5m) vs Salzburg (H)

Liverpool's home form in the UEFA Champions League was superb last season and defensively they were near impregnable. Against Salzburg on Wednesday, the reigning champions will be seeking a sixth consecutive Anfield clean sheet in the competition. First-choice goalkeeper Alisson is on the road to recovery but matchday two is likely to come too soon for the Brazilian, so Adrián remains good value at €4.5m.

Selected by: 5%

DEFENDERS

Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico features in almost a third of #UCLfantasy teams ©AFP/Getty Images

Popular pick

Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.0m) vs Valencia (A)

The flying full-back has seen his ownership rocket since his matchday one haul of 18 #UCLfantasy points and he now features in almost a third of all teams. This is one instance where following the masses would appear to be a sensible move as the Ajax man consistently offers attacking threat.

Selected by: 32%

Potential differential

Sergio Ramos (€6.5m) vs Club Brugge (H)

Matchday two marks the return from suspension of UEFA Champions League stalwart Ramos. The Real Madrid centre-back comes at a premium price of €6.5m, but owning a penalty-taking defender is a tempting proposition. To add to that, the Merengues have kept three consecutive clean sheets since their matchday one defeat in Paris.

Selected by: 4%

MIDFIELDERS

Ball recoveries makes Lyon's Lucas Tousart an appealing option ©Getty Images

Popular pick

Lucas Tousart (€4.5m) vs Leipzig (A)

As highlighted in our ball recoveries article, a new option for #UCLfantasy managers has emerged this season and Lyon's Tousart certainly falls into that category. The central midfielder picked up five #UCLfantasy points on matchday one, thanks in large part to his 11 ball recoveries. This has not gone unnoticed, with almost a quarter of Fantasy bosses bringing the budget option into their midfields.

Selected by: 24%

Potential differential

Eden Hazard (€11.0m) vs Club Brugge (H)

The Belgian's Real Madrid career has yet to really take off – a fact that is reflected in his low ownership – but it is early days still, and given the talent he possesses, it is surely a matter of time before he his stride. A home fixture on matchday two represents the perfect opportunity for Hazard to endear himself to the Real Madrid faithful and #UCLfantasy managers alike.

Selected by: 3%

FORWARDS

Dries Mertens after scoring for Napoli on matchday one ©AFP/Getty Images

Popular pick

Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) vs Leverkusen (H)

Despite blanking on matchday one, Ronaldo's ownership has risen to 41% ahead of Juventus's home game against Leverkusen on Tuesday. The all-time UEFA Champions League top scorer has a phenomenal record against German clubs in the competition, having struck 26 times against them in his career.

Selected by: 41%

Potential differential

Dries Mertens (€8.5m) vs Genk (A)

A tempting differential option for matchday two is Napoli's Mertens. The Belgian forward has struck six times for club and country this season – most recently against Brescia on Sunday – and now faces a Genk side who shipped six goals in their matchday one defeat at Salzburg.

Selected by: 4%



