Fantasy head to head: Kane v Lewandowski

Monday 30 September 2019

Matchday two brings a high-profile contest as Tottenham take on Bayern; who's the better pick, Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski?

Tottenham's Harry Kane in action in a pre-season friendly against Bayern
Tottenham's Harry Kane in action in a pre-season friendly against Bayern ©Getty Images

Two UEFA Champions League big-hitters face off against each other on matchday two when Bayern München travel to last year's finalists Tottenham, and the same can be said of the opposing strikers with both Harry Kane (€11.0m) and Robert Lewandowski (€10.5m) hot property in #UCLfantasy.

Both were on the scoresheet in the opening round of games, Kane scoring from the spot in Spurs' 2-2 draw at Olympiacos and Lewandowski hitting the net in Bayern's 3-0 victory over Crvena zvezda. The prolific pair have since continued their scoring ways, Kane striking in both of Tottenham's Premier League matches in the intervening period while Lewandowski has struck three times across his two Bundesliga outings for Bayern.

If you're trying to decide which to select in your #UCLfantasy squads for matchday two, then it is tempting to favour the home player. Kane scored three goals in his three UEFA Champions League group stage games last season – but Lewandowski went one better away from home, scoring four times on his travels in Group E.

If Tuesday's contest ends up being a shooto-ut then owning both could pay dividends given their scoring prowess. However, this is tricky given their premium cost so if you are to invest in only one, then Lewandowski – at €0.5m cheaper than Kane – appears the more attractive option. Only five players in history have scored more UEFA Champions League goals than the Polish striker, and he is just away from going level with Ruud van Nistelrooy on 56 goals.

