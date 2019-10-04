Fantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Midfielders
Friday 4 October 2019
Serge Gnabry's 22-point haul is unlikely to be better this season, while substitutes made a sizeable impact.
Midfielders played a key role in the second round of group games, with one in particular grabbing the headlines.
If you were one of the fortunate few who owned Bayern's Serge Gnabry (€8.0m) this week, then your #UCLfantasy team almost certainly climbed the ranks on matchday 2. The former Arsenal man's four-goal haul against Tottenham resulted in a mammoth 22 #UCLfantasy points, and it's difficult to imagine a higher single-game return for the rest of the season.
Slightly less explosive, yet still impressive, were Hakim Ziyech (€8.0m), Magomed Ozdoev (€6.0m), Donny van de Beek (€7.5m), Mohamed Salah (€11.0m) and Emmanuel Bonaventure (€6.0m) who all returned double-figure points totals. Salah's contribution in Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Salzburg in particular made a significant impact given his sizeable 18% ownership and the fact he was heavily captained.
We also saw four midfielders climb off the bench to score on matchday 2, with Raheem Sterling (€11.0m) the most notable given his price and ownership. The Manchester City man features in 18% of #UCLfantasy squads and those owners will have been disappointed to see him fall victim to Josep Guardiola's rotation. However, Sterling duly delivered a goal and assist after his introduction against Dinamo Zagreb, illustrating that starting on the bench doesn't always lead to a lack of Fantasy points.