Fantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Forwards

Friday 4 October 2019

Six forwards scored for the second game in a row on matchday two, including excellent budget signing Erling Braut Haaland.

Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland has become only the fourth player to score four goals in his first two UEFA Champions League games
Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland has become only the fourth player to score four goals in his first two UEFA Champions League games ©Getty Images

Matchday 2 provided some excellent returns as a number of forwards continued to deliver the goods.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

Six forwards were on the scoresheet for the second matchday running this week as Erling Braut Haaland (€4.5m), Robert Lewandowski (€10.5m), Harry Kane (€11.0m), Memphis Depay (€8.0m), Sardar Azmoun (€7.0m) and Hee-Chan Hwang (€6.0m) continued where they left off on matchday 1.

Haaland in particular is offering sensational value at his price and his goal against Liverpool made him only the fourth player in history – after Marco van Basten, Diego Simeone and Didier Drogba – to score four goals in his first two UEFA Champions League appearances.

Incredibly, the three highest point-scoring forwards all play for Salzburg, as in addition to Haaland and Hwang, Takumi Minamino (€7.0m) has also been racking up the points, helped in large part by his three assists in the competition – no other player has more at this stage.

Two players who have made rather modest starts by their own astronomical standards are Lionel Messi (€11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m). While Ronaldo managed a goal and Messi an assist on matchday 2, they have not yet justified their hefty price tags given the wealth of cheaper forwards outscoring them at present. Given their stellar history in the competition though, how long will this last?

CHECK YOUR MATCHDAY 2 SCORE

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 4 October 2019

Related Items

Fantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Defenders

LiveFantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Defenders

Ball recoveries have changed the complexion of the game for defenders, with Virgil van Dijk among the matchday 2 beneficaries.
Fantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Midfielders

LiveFantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Midfielders

Serge Gnabry's 22-point haul is unlikely to be better this season, while substitutes made a sizeable impact.
Fantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Goalkeepers

LiveFantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Goalkeepers

With the group stage starting to take shape, premium goalkeepers are already proving to be value for money.
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

LiveChampions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI on matchday two.
Fantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Defenders

LiveFantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Defenders

Ball recoveries have changed the complexion of the game for defenders, with Virgil van Dijk among the matchday 2 beneficaries.
Top