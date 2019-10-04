Fantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Forwards

Matchday 2 provided some excellent returns as a number of forwards continued to deliver the goods.

Six forwards were on the scoresheet for the second matchday running this week as Erling Braut Haaland (€4.5m), Robert Lewandowski (€10.5m), Harry Kane (€11.0m), Memphis Depay (€8.0m), Sardar Azmoun (€7.0m) and Hee-Chan Hwang (€6.0m) continued where they left off on matchday 1.

Haaland in particular is offering sensational value at his price and his goal against Liverpool made him only the fourth player in history – after Marco van Basten, Diego Simeone and Didier Drogba – to score four goals in his first two UEFA Champions League appearances.

Incredibly, the three highest point-scoring forwards all play for Salzburg, as in addition to Haaland and Hwang, Takumi Minamino (€7.0m) has also been racking up the points, helped in large part by his three assists in the competition – no other player has more at this stage.

Two players who have made rather modest starts by their own astronomical standards are Lionel Messi (€11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m). While Ronaldo managed a goal and Messi an assist on matchday 2, they have not yet justified their hefty price tags given the wealth of cheaper forwards outscoring them at present. Given their stellar history in the competition though, how long will this last?

