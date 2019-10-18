UCLfantasy: Matchday 3 captain contenders

We're in the thick of the action now as Matchday 3 approaches, so it's time to think about the captaincy candidates for your #UCLfantasy team! With double points on offer, here's four contenders who might be worthy signings.

TUESDAY 22 OCTOBER

Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) vs Lokomotiv Moskva (H)

Fresh from reaching an incredible 700 career goals whilst on international duty, Ronaldo faces Lokomotiv on Matchday 3 as his Juventus side seek to edge closer towards qualification for the round of 16. Ronaldo opened his European account for the season last time out, and with another home fixture in store for the Turin giants, the all-time UEFA Champions League top scorer will be heavily backed in the captaincy stakes.

Raheem Sterling (€11.0m) vs Atalanta (H)

Sterling began Matchday 2 on the bench when his Manchester City side hosted Dinamo Zagreb but, after being brought on in the 56th minute, he turned out to be the difference maker with his goal and assist contributing to a 2-0 victory for the English champions. It would be a surprise to see Josep Guardiola start with Sterling on the bench for a second UEFA Champions League game running, so the England international represents a tempting option ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Atalanta.

WEDNESDAY 23 OCTOBER

Lionel Messi (€11.5m) vs Slavia Praha (A)

It has been a relatively quiet start to the season for Messi with injury restricting his involvement so far. Now seemingly back to full fitness following a rest period over the international break, the Argentinian is firmly back in the captaincy reckoning for #UCLfantasy managers as his Barcelona side travel to Slavia. It is surely only a matter of time before Messi pulls in a big points haul, and you wouldn't want to miss out when that happens.

Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.0m) vs Chelsea (H)

For those looking for a differential captain, you could do a lot worse than Ajax's marauding full-back Tagliafico who has scored more #UCLfantasy points than any other player at this stage. Last year's semi-finalists have begun this European campaign in fine form with two 3-0 victories. In fact, Ajax have conceded just one goal in their last six matches in all competitions at the time of writing and with Tagliafico also a significant threat going forward, he is well worthy of armband consideration.

