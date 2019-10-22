Paris one win from possible Champions League first

Tuesday 22 October 2019

Paris may be one win from doing what no team has done before – qualifying from a group after just three matches.

Paris are two wins from two in Group A
Paris are two wins from two in Group A ©AFP/Getty Images

Paris could this week become the first team in UEFA Champions League history to confirm qualification from a group after three games.

Paris top Group A going into Matchday 3 following back-to-back victories against Real Madrid and Galatasaray. They now know they will be assured of a place in the round of 16 should they beat Club Brugge, provided Galatasaray hold Madrid in Istanbul. That combination of results would leave Paris on nine points, with the other three teams all on two.

Going through with three fixtures to spare has never been done before in the UEFA Champions League, though the same feat was achieved in the UEFA Europa League by Sporting CP in 2011/12.

UEFA Champions League group records

Highlights: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid
Highlights: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid

Perfect campaigns
AC Milan 1992/93 (reached final)
Paris Saint-Germain 1994/95 (quarter-finals)
Spartak Moskva 1995/96 (quarter-finals)
Barcelona 2002/03 (quarter-finals)
Real Madrid 2011/12 (semi-finals), 2014/15 (semi-finals)

Biggest group margin of victory
11 points: Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15)

Most points achieved without going through
12: Napoli (2013/14), Paris (1997/98 – came second but were not one of best two runners-up)

Fewest points achieved while going through
6: Zenit (2013/14)
5: AC Milan (1994/95 – two points for a win and two points deducted; won three and drew one of their six games)

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 22 October 2019

Related Items

Who are the all-time group stage top scorers?

LiveWho are the all-time group stage top scorers?

The 27th UEFA Champions League group stage is under way; who are the top scorers at this level?
Champions League group stage fixtures and results

LiveChampions League group stage fixtures and results

Four teams have six points from two games: see the results and the fixtures to come.
Champions League group stage records and statistics

LiveChampions League group stage records and statistics

Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more.
Champions League all-time top scorers

LiveChampions League all-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have set a daunting pace at the top of the leaderboard.
Who are the all-time group stage top scorers?

LiveWho are the all-time group stage top scorers?

The 27th UEFA Champions League group stage is under way; who are the top scorers at this level?
Top