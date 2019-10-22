Paris one win from possible Champions League first

Paris could this week become the first team in UEFA Champions League history to confirm qualification from a group after three games.

Paris top Group A going into Matchday 3 following back-to-back victories against Real Madrid and Galatasaray. They now know they will be assured of a place in the round of 16 should they beat Club Brugge, provided Galatasaray hold Madrid in Istanbul. That combination of results would leave Paris on nine points, with the other three teams all on two.

Going through with three fixtures to spare has never been done before in the UEFA Champions League, though the same feat was achieved in the UEFA Europa League by Sporting CP in 2011/12.

UEFA Champions League group records

Perfect campaigns

AC Milan 1992/93 (reached final)

Paris Saint-Germain 1994/95 (quarter-finals)

Spartak Moskva 1995/96 (quarter-finals)

Barcelona 2002/03 (quarter-finals)

Real Madrid 2011/12 (semi-finals), 2014/15 (semi-finals)

Biggest group margin of victory

11 points: Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15)

Most points achieved without going through

12: Napoli (2013/14), Paris (1997/98 – came second but were not one of best two runners-up)

Fewest points achieved while going through

6: Zenit (2013/14)

5: AC Milan (1994/95 – two points for a win and two points deducted; won three and drew one of their six games)



