Fantasy Football Matchday 3 lessons: Goalkeepers

With the majority of teams conceding at least once last time out, picking the right goalkeeper proved more important than ever.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

Clean sheets were few and far between on Matchday 3 as this round of fixtures featured the fewest shut-outs of the current UEFA Champions League campaign. Only six sides kept their opponents at bay and Paris are now the only team remaining who are yet to concede a goal in the competition – good news for owners of Keylor Navas (€5.5m) with the Costa Rican shot-stopper sitting on 18 #UCLfantasy points. However, this is not quite enough for top spot in the ranks as Dortmund's Roman Bürki (€5.5m) reigns supreme on 20 points, thanks in large part to his penalty save against Internazionale on Wednesday.

Overall, there have been 26 clean sheets across the first three matchdays, with an even distribution of 13 being kept at home and 13 away. There have been an increasing number of goals scored each matchday and with the business end of the group stage fast approaching, this trend could continue as teams fight to remain in the competition. Therefore, clean sheets may become even rarer as we progress but it is notable that the top point-scoring goalkeepers are dominated by those who play for European heavyweights, with the likes of Manchester City's Ederson (€6.0m), Ajax keeper André Onana (€5.0m) and Atlético No1 Jan Oblak (€6.0m) all producing good returns so far.

HOW DID YOUR GOALKEEPER PERFORM ON MATCHDAY 3?

