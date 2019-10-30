Fantasy Football Matchday 3 lessons: Defenders

Matchday 3 continued to demonstrate the value of having a couple of budget defenders in your #UCLfantasy squad.

Only six defenders managed to score ten or more points on Matchday 3, with three of them costing €4.5m or less. The cheapest were Atlético's Renan Lodi (€4.0m) and Konrad Laimer (€4.0m) of Salzburg, with both representing excellent value at the moment.

Overall though, the majority of the top-scoring defenders come with a price tag of €5.5m or higher, with the likes of Thomas Meunier (€5.5m), Achraf Hakimi (€5.5m), and Juan Bernat (€5.5m) performing well. In fact, of the current top ten defenders, only Ajax's Edson Álvarez (€4.5m) costs €4.5m or less.

However, each week there are a number of budget alternatives capable of matching the weekly score of the more premium assets. The unique ability in #UCLfantasy of being able to make substitutions between gamedays means managers can take advantage of these budget defenders. Astute managers often opt to take a gamble or two by selecting some cheap and or/differential defenders for their Tuesday line-up, before potentially substituting in the more reliable premium assets on a Wednesday.

