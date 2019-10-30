Fantasy Football Matchday 3 lessons: Midfielders

Of the top ten scoring midfielders on Matchday 3, seven of them ply their trade in the English Premier League.

The point-scoring was led by Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (€11.0m), who scored three goals, registered an assist and won a penalty in an epic 22-point haul for his #UCLfantasy owners.

Just behind Sterling were Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (€6.5m) and Tottenham trio Erik Lamela (€7.0m), Heung-Min Son (€9.5m) and Tanguy Ndombélé (£6.0m). The performance of these players also goes to highlight the value that can be gained from looking a little deeper into certain squads. Currently, Ndombélé is owned by 5% of #UCLfantasy managers while Lamela and Oxlade-Chamberlain boast just a 1% ownership. Given their scoring on Matchday 3, it goes to show that hidden gems can be found if you are willing to take a bit of a gamble.

Rounding off the star performers from the Premier League on Matchday 3 were Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (€11.0m) and Sadio Mané (€10.5m) who, despite being slightly less explosive, still brought in double-digit returns.

Matchday 4 brings the reverse fixtures of Matchday 3 and it remains to be seen whether the performance of Premier League midfielders will continue, but for now it is difficult to ignore assets from Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.

