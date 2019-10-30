Fantasy Football Matchday 3 lessons: Forwards

Some familiar faces continue to deliver the goods, with four players having found the net in all three matches to date.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

It was a case of déjà vu when it came to forwards on Matchday 3 as, once again, Lyon's Memphis Depay (€8.0m), Erling Braut Haaland (€4.5m) of Salzburg, Bayern München No9 Robert Lewandowski (€10.5m) and Tottenham striker Harry Kane (€11.0m) found the net as all four continued their streak of scoring on every matchday this season. Despite the break between matchdays, it is clear that these players are carrying their form through the group stage so #UCLfantasy managers who have stuck with these assets since the beginning of the campaign will have been rewarded handsomely.

Although Lionel Messi (€11.5m) opened his 2019/20 UEFA Champions League account against Slavia Praha on Matchday 3, he failed to deliver the points haul that many who opted to captain the Argentinian would have been hoping for. With old rival Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) blanking for the second time in three matchdays, so far that money has been better spent elsewhere.

Perhaps the most notable takeaway from Matchday 3 was the sensational performance of Kylian Mbappé (€10.5m). On his return from injury, the Frenchman spent just 38 minutes on the pitch yet that was enough time for him to register an assist and score three goals. Providing he stays fit, the Paris forward should be under serious consideration for #UCLfantasy managers ahead of Matchday 4.

WANT TO MAKE CHANGES UP FRONT FOR MATCHDAY 4?

