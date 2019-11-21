Fantasy Football Matchday 4 lessons: Midfielders

The Matchday 4 totals continued to illustrate that points are available from a plethora of mid-priced and budget-priced assets.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

Thirteen midfielders scored eight or more points, with ten of those costing owners €7.5m or less to acquire their services. While the heavy points return of some of these players can be attributed to an excellent one-off display, there are a couple who have now demonstrated they can consistently produce big hauls.

One is Ajax's Quincy Promes (€7.0m) who has now recorded attacking returns in three of the opening four matchdays. Despite his relatively low price, Promes is currently the sixth highest scoring midfielder. Also flying high is Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer (€6.5m), who has attacking returns on three separate matchdays.

The remaining three midfielders to score eight points or more on Matchday 4 were Tottenham's Heung-Min Son (€9.5m), Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (€11.0m) and Hakim Ziyech (€8.0m) of Ajax.

Sterling is currently the leading midfield points scorer although, despite playing only 17 minutes on Matchday 1, Son has registered five goals, an assist and 37 points over the last three games. Still with only a 9% ownership level, the South Korean international's popularity among #UCLfantasy managers will surely rise ahead of Matchday 5.

NOW PICK YOUR TEAM FOR MATCHDAY 5

