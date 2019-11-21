Fantasy Football Matchday 4 lessons: Forwards

While there were a couple of new names on the scoresheet in the fourth round of fixtures, the same players continued to come up with the goods.

In the past, #UCLfantasy managers have found success by studying the fixtures and using their free transfers on an ever-changing forward line. This season, however, we are seeing a lot of the same names get on the scoresheet throughout the group stage.

To illustrate that, Robert Lewandowski (€10.6m), Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m) and Memphis Depay (€8.0m) – three of the four highest point-scoring #UCLfantasy forwards – have each found the back of the net on every matchday so far. Salzburg forward Haaland leads the way on seven goals, although the group stage record of 11, set in 2015/16 by Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m), could remain tantalisingly out of reach.

Performance of the matchday went to Real Madrid sensation Rodrygo (€5.9m), who amassed a huge 18 #UCLfantasy points courtesy of three goals and an assist in the 6-0 win against Galatasaray. The 18-year-old Brazilian did not feature during the first two matchdays, which helps to explain his very low ownership.

Heading into the business end of the group stage, Rodrygo – whose value has already fallen after price changes came into play after Matchday 4 – could well prove to be an intriguing budget-friendly differential.

