Kylian Mbappé turns 21: Champions League record breaker

Kylian Mbappé celebrates his 21st birthday today already with a FIFA World Cup, three Ligue 1 titles and over 100 professional goals to his name, including 19 in the UEFA Champions League.

Since opening his account aged 18 on his first European start, Monaco's round of 16 first leg away to Manchester City on 21 February 2017, the striker has taken to the competition. He ended up with six goals as Monaco reached the semi-finals that season and is now into double figures for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

That has taken him ahead of the only Frenchman to have got his first European goal at an even earlier age than Mbappé, Karim Benzema, as the player with the most UEFA Champions League strikes before his 21st birthday. However, Erling Braut Haaland's displays for Salzburg this season have already put Mbappé's mark in danger as the Norwegian could have the whole of the 2020/21 campaign to add to his tally before hitting 21.

Most UEFA Champions League goals before 21st birthday

19 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco/Paris Saint-Germain)

12 Karim Benzema (Lyon)

9 Patrick Kluivert (Ajax)

8= Obafemi Martens (Internazionale Milano)

8= Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8= Raúl González (Real Madrid)

8= Javier Saviola (Barcelona)

8= Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg)*

7= Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

6= Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal)

6= Lars Ricken (Borussia Dortmund)

*does not turn 21 until 21 July 2021

Players' clubs only listed if they scored for them before their 21st birthday

Kylian Mbappé's key achievements so far

Mbappé celebrates his first UEFA Champions League goal for Monaco ©AFP/Getty Images

HONOURS:

France

FIFA World Cup (2018) winner

UEFA European Under-19 Championship (2016) winner

Monaco

Ligue 1 winner (2016/17)

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 winner (2017/18, 2018/19)

French Cup winner (2017/18)

League Cup winner (2017/18)

Individual

2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship team of the tournament

2016/17 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season

2018 FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award, Dream Team

2018 French Player of the Year

2018 UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year

2018/19 Ligue 1 top scorer

RECORDS:

Youngest player to ten UEFA Champions League goals (18 years 350 days)

Second teenager after Pelé to score in a World Cup final