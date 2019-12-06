UCLfantasy Matchday 6: What the numbers say

Predicting which Fantasy players are going to perform on a given matchday is a difficult task. Through crunching the numbers, a projected points total for each player has been calculated based on the player's historical performance in the UEFA Champions League. Goals, assists, clean sheets and the likelihood of playing are the major parameters used in our projections.

The top projected players for each position for Matchday 6 are given below. As ever, check team news before making your final selections.

GOALKEEPERS

Player Price

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Roman Bürki 5.5 Dortmund Slavia Praha H Tuesday 7.2 José Sa 4.3 Olympiacos Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 6.9 Jan Oblak 6.0 Atlético Lokomotiv H Wednesday 6.8 Keylor Navas 5.6 Paris Galatasaray H Wednesday 6.4 André Onana 5.0 Ajax Valencia H Tuesday 6.2

Currently occupying third spot in Group F, Dortmund need to better Internazionale's result against Barcelona in order to secure passage to the knockout stage. Good results are built on solid defences and Dortmund will be looking to get back to the form that brought clean sheets on the opening two matchdays. One of those clean sheets was away to Matchday 6 opponents Slavia Praha and if the German outfit are to stand the best chance of progression, Roman Bürki (€5.5m) might well need to prevent the Czech outfit from scoring once again.

Matchday 6's top budget goalkeeper is José Sá (€4.3m) of Olympiacos. Although yet to keep a clean sheet throughout this season's group stage, opponents Crvena zvezda have failed to score in four of their five UEFA Champions League matches this season.

DEFENDERS

Player Price

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Achraf Hakimi 5.8 Dortmund Slavia H Tuesday 8.2 Nicolás Tagliafico 5.2 Ajax Valencia H Tuesday 8.0 Thomas Meunier 5.7 Paris Galatasaray H Wednesday 7.6 Renan Lodi 4.2 Atlético Lokomotiv H Wednesday 7.3 Mats Hummels 5.6 Dortmund Slavia H Tuesday 7.0 Lisandro Martínez 4.5 Ajax Valencia H Tuesday 6.9 Edson Álvarez 4.6 Ajax Valencia H Tuesday 6.6 Thiago Silva 5.7 Paris Galatasaray H Wednesday 6.5 Kieran Trippier 6.5 Atlético Lokomotiv H Wednesday 6.2 Yassine Meriah 4.3 Olympiacos Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 6.1

Currently the top two scoring defenders in #UCLfantasy, the probability of Achraf Hakimi (€5.8m) and Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.2m) adding further points is heightened due to their attacking threat. In the opening five matchdays, the pair have five goals and an assist between them. Alongside Tagliafico and Hakimi are a number of other attacking full-backs. The likes of Thomas Meunier (€5.7m), Renan Lodi (€4.2m) and Kieran Trippier (€6.5m) have all registered at least one attacking return so far this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Player Price

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Hakim Ziyech 8.0 Ajax Valencia H Tuesday 8.7 Quincy Promes 7.1 Ajax Valencia H Tuesday 8.6 Ángel Di María 8.6 Paris Galatasaray H Wednesday 8.2 Raheem Sterling 11.2 Man City Dinamo A Wednesday 8.0 Sadio Mané 10.5 Liverpool Salzburg A Tuesday 7.7 Jadon Sancho 9.0 Dortmund Slavia H Tuesday 7.4 Serge Gnabry 8.2 Bayern Tottenham H Wednesday 7.3 Julian Brandt 7.5 Dortmund Slavia H Tuesday 7.0 Thomas 5.5 Atlético Lokomotiv H Wednesday 6.7 Guilherme 5.0 Olympiacos Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 6.5

Ajax's Hakim Ziyech (€8.0m) and Quincy Promes (€7.1m) have scored 80 #UCLfantasy points between them this season, scoring a combined six goals in addition to six assists. On Matchday 6 Ajax come up against Valencia, who both Ziyech and Promes scored against in the Dutch club's 3-0 victory in Spain on Matchday 2.

Alongside traditional big-hitters Ángel Di María (€8.6m) and Raheem Sterling (€11.2m) sit a number of players currently plying their trade in the Bundesliga. Jadon Sancho (€9.0m) and Julian Brandt (€7.5m) could be key attacking figures if Dortmund are to overcome Slavia Praha, while Serge Gnabry (€8.2m) has already demonstrated his #UCLfantasy value with a four-goal haul against Matchday 6 opponents Tottenham in the second round of fixtures.

FORWARDS

Player Price

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Erling Braut Haaland 4.6 Salzburg Liverpool H Tuesday 8.5 Robert Lewandowski 10.7 Bayern Tottenham H Wednesday 8.4 Dušan Tadić 9.0 Ajax Valencia H Tuesday 8.0 Kylian Mbappé 10.5 Paris Galatasaray H Wednesday 7.8 Mauro Icardi 8.5 Paris Galatasaray H Wednesday 7.5 Lionel Messi 11.5 Barcelona Internazionale A Tuesday 7.3 Roberto Firmino 9.5 Liverpool Salzburg A Tuesday 7.1 Dries Mertens 8.5 Napoli Genk H Tuesday 7.0 Youssef El Arabi

6.0 Olympiacos Crvena zvezda

H Wednesday 6.8 Neymar 11.5 Paris Galatasaray H Wednesday 6.7

While Robert Lewandowski (€10.7m) has outscored Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m) by ten goals to eight in the UEFA Champions League so far, thanks in no small measure to the Poliandforward's four-goal haul on Matchday 5, both have found the net on each of the first five matchdays. If the pair can score again on Matchday 6, they will match the 2017/18 record of Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) of scoring in group stage match.

Though not quite as prolific as the top two, Dries Mertens (€8.5m) has scored in three of his four starts in this season's UEFA Champions League. Napoli's qualification to the knockout stage hangs in the balance, and given that rotation will be a factor on Matchday 6 more than any other, selecting players who still have something to play for is of paramount importance.

