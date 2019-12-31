Roll of honour 2019: all the trophy winners

Tuesday 31 December 2019

Liverpool, Chelsea and Lyon took the big club honours while Portugal won the first UEFA Nations League.

From Liverpool and Lyon's Champions League glories to Portugal's Nations League success, watch every trophy lift in UEFA competitions from this year.

2019 UEFA/FIFA club competition finals

UEFA Champions League (Madrid): Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Europa League (Baku): Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal
UEFA Super Cup (Istanbul): Liverpool 2-2, 5-4p Chelsea
UEFA Women's Champions League (Budapest): Lyon 4-1 Barcelona
UEFA Youth League (Nyon): Porto 3-1 Chelsea
UEFA Futsal Champions League (Almaty): Sporting CP 2-1 Kairat Almaty
FIFA Club World Cup (Qatar): Liverpool 1-0aet Flamengo

2019 UEFA/FIFA national-team competitions

How Portugal won the UEFA Nations League
UEFA Nations League (Portugal): Portugal 1-0 Netherlands
UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Italy): Spain 2-1 Germany
UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Armenia): Spain 2-0 Portugal
UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Republic of Ireland): Netherlands 4-2 Italy
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Scotland): France 2-1 Germany
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Bulgaria): Germany 1-1, 3-2p Netherlands
UEFA Women's Fusal EURO (Portugal): Spain 4-0 Portugal
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO (Latvia): Spain 6-1 Croatia
UEFA Regions' Cup (Germany): Dolny Śląsk 3-2 Bavaria
FIFA Women's World Cup (France): United States 2-0 Netherlands
FIFA U-20 World Cup (Poland): Ukraine 3-1 South Korea
FIFA U-17 World Cup (Brazil): Brazil 2-1 Mexico

Other UEFA competition holders

UEFA EURO: Portugal (2016, next edition 2020)
UEFA Women's EURO: Netherlands (2017, next edition 2021)
UEFA Futsal EURO: Portugal (2018, next edition 2022)

Who makes your Team of the Year?

Player honours

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)
UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England)
The Best FIFA Men's Player: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
The Best FIFA Women's Player: Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/United States)
Men's Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
Women's Ballon d'Or 2019: Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/United States)
UEFA Goal of the Season 2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Liverpool)

Domestic league and cup winners
NAT League champions Cup winners
ALB Partizani Kukësi
AND FC Santa Coloma Engordany
ARM Ararat-Armenia Alashkert
AUT Salzburg Salzburg
AZE Qarabağ Gabala
BEL Genk Mechelen
BIH Sarajevo Sarajevo
BLR Dinamo Brest Shakhtyor Soligorsk
BUL Ludogorets Razgrad Lokomotiv Plovdiv
CRO Dinamo Zagreb Rijeka
CYP APOEL AEL Limassol
CZE Slavia Praha Slavia Praha
DEN København Midtjylland
ENG Manchester City Manchester City
ESP Barcelona Valencia
EST Flora Tallinn Trans
FIN KuPS Kuopio Ilves
FRA Paris Saint-Germain Rennes
FRO KÍ Klaksvík HB Tórshavn
GEO Dinamo Tbilisi Saburtalo
GER Bayern München Bayern München
GIB Lincoln Red Imps Europa
GRE PAOK PAOK
HUN Ferencváros Vidi
IRL Dundalk Shamrock Rovers
ISL KR Reykjavík Víkingur
ISR Maccabi Tel-Aviv Bnei Yehuda
ITA Juventus Lazio
KAZ Astana Kaisar
KOS Feronikeli Feronikeli
LIE no league Vaduz
LTU Sūduva Sūduva
LUX Dudelange Dudelange
LVA Riga FC RFS
MDA Sheriff Sheriff
MKD Shkëndija Akademija Pandev
MLT Valletta Balzan
MNE Sutjeska Budućnost Podgorica
NED Ajax Ajax
NIR Linfield Crusaders
NOR Molde Viking
POL Piast Gliwice Lechia Gdańsk
POR Benfica Sporting CP
ROU CFR Cluj Viitorul
RUS Zenit Lokomotiv Moskva
SCO Celtic Celtic
SMR Tre Penne Tre Fiori
SRB Crvena zvezda Partizan
SVK Slovan Bratislava Spartak Trnava
SVN Maribor
 Olimpija Ljubljana
SUI Young Boys Basel
SWE Djurgårdens IF Häcken
TUR Galatasaray Galatasaray
UKR Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
WAL The New Saints The New Saints

