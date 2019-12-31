Roll of honour 2019: all the trophy winners
Tuesday 31 December 2019
Article summary
Liverpool, Chelsea and Lyon took the big club honours while Portugal won the first UEFA Nations League.
Article top media content
Article body
2019 UEFA/FIFA club competition finals
UEFA Champions League (Madrid): Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Europa League (Baku): Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal
UEFA Super Cup (Istanbul): Liverpool 2-2, 5-4p Chelsea
UEFA Women's Champions League (Budapest): Lyon 4-1 Barcelona
UEFA Youth League (Nyon): Porto 3-1 Chelsea
UEFA Futsal Champions League (Almaty): Sporting CP 2-1 Kairat Almaty
FIFA Club World Cup (Qatar): Liverpool 1-0aet Flamengo
2019 UEFA/FIFA national-team competitions
UEFA Nations League (Portugal): Portugal 1-0 Netherlands
UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Italy): Spain 2-1 Germany
UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Armenia): Spain 2-0 Portugal
UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Republic of Ireland): Netherlands 4-2 Italy
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Scotland): France 2-1 Germany
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Bulgaria): Germany 1-1, 3-2p Netherlands
UEFA Women's Fusal EURO (Portugal): Spain 4-0 Portugal
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO (Latvia): Spain 6-1 Croatia
UEFA Regions' Cup (Germany): Dolny Śląsk 3-2 Bavaria
FIFA Women's World Cup (France): United States 2-0 Netherlands
FIFA U-20 World Cup (Poland): Ukraine 3-1 South Korea
FIFA U-17 World Cup (Brazil): Brazil 2-1 Mexico
Other UEFA competition holders
UEFA EURO: Portugal (2016, next edition 2020)
UEFA Women's EURO: Netherlands (2017, next edition 2021)
UEFA Futsal EURO: Portugal (2018, next edition 2022)
Who makes your Team of the Year?
Player honours
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)
UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England)
The Best FIFA Men's Player: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
The Best FIFA Women's Player: Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/United States)
Men's Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
Women's Ballon d'Or 2019: Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/United States)
UEFA Goal of the Season 2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Liverpool)
- UEFA competition top scorers for 2019
- See the latest from Europe's top divisions and cup competitions