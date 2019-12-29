Erling Braut Haaland: Dortmund's new signing by numbers

Borussia Dortmund have won the race to sign prolific Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Salzburg on a contract until summer 2024.

The 19-year-old has already proved himself a man with an eye for goal not only in the Austrian Bundesliga but the UEFA Champions League as well. Under a regulation change made last season, Dortmund will be able to register Haaland for the knockout phase as one of their three permitted squad changes.

Dortmund were far from the only leading club who took an interest in Haaland and the incredible numbers from his career so far from the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf Inge.

Career stats

Club

BRYNE

Appearances: 16

Goals: 0

Haaland made his senior debut, in Norway's second tier, for his father's first club aged 15 in 2016 having scored 18 goals in 14 reserve matches.

MOLDE

Haaland in UEFA Europa League qualifying action for Molde in 2018 ©Getty Images

Appearances: 50

Goals: 20

At 16, Haaland scored on his Molde debut in a 3-2 cup victory against Volda in April 2017 and did the same in June on his top-flight bow, getting the winner against Sarpsborg within six minutes of being brought off the bench.

In July 2018 Haaland scored four goals in the first 21 minutes of a 4-0 win away to unbeaten league leaders Brann and also struck four in five UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

SALZBURG

Appearances: 27

Goals: 29

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Haaland's UEFA Champions League debut hat-trick

Haaland joined Salzburg in January 2019 and in the space of 12 months shot to international face. Of those 29 goals, 28 have come this season as he broke into the team, managing five hat-tricks.

One of those trebles came on his UEFA Champions League debut, a 6-2 defeat of Genk, and Haaland was to strike on his first five appearances in the competition. Only Alessandro del Piero, Serhiy Rebrov, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have previously scored in five straight UEFA Champions League games, and no one had struck eight in their first five before.

Haaland's eight goals in the group stage is second only behind Lewandowski's ten.

TOTAL

League: 71 games, 31 goals

Cup: 10 games, 6 goals

UEFA club competition: 12 games, 12 goals

Overall: 93 games, 49 goals

International

Norway: 2 games, 0 goals

Norway U21: 3 games, 0 goals

Norway U20: 5 games, 11 goals

Norway U19: 12 games, 12 goals

Norway U17: 8 games, 2 goals

Norway U16: 14 games, 1 goal

Norway U15: 4 games, 4 goals

Haaland enjoys one of his nine goals against Honduras at the 2019 U-20 World Cup ©Getty Images

Two goals by Haaland in a 3-0 win against Israel in March 2017 helped Norway qualify for their first UEFA U17 EURO that May.

Haaland was the nine-goal top scorer in 2018 U19 EURO qualifying to help Norway to the finals for the first time since 2005. In the elite round they lost 6-1 to the Netherlands but Haaland then scored twice in a 5-2 defeat of Germany and a hat-trick, including an added-time penalty, to beat Scotland 5-4 and top the group.

At the finals in Finland, Norway ended third in their group to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time since 1994.

The 2019 U-20 World Cup was in Poland in May and although Norway fell at the group stage, Haaland made history in the last game as he scored nine goals in a tournament-record 12-0 defeat of Honduras, the most by any player in any FIFA football competition fixture at any level.

Unsurprisingly, that earned Haaland the Golden Boot as top scorer, his nine more than twice the next-best tally. His senior debut quickly followed and Haaland could be in the reckoning for Norway's UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs in March.

Haaland in 2019

Club: 27 games, 29 goals

International (all levels): 7 games, 11 goals

Overall: 34 games, 40 goals