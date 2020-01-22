Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results

Atlético

Since Matchday 6: LDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Eibar 2-0 Atlético, 18/01

Next: Cultural Leonesa (a), 23/01, Copa del Rey

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Liverpool

Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWWWLW

Latest: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United, 19/01

Next: Wolves (a), 23/01

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup last 32

Watch goals from 2010 Dortmund-Paris clash

Dortmund

Since Matchday 6: WLDW

Latest: Augsburg 3-5 Dortmund, 18/01

Next: Köln (h), 24/01

Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Paris

Since Matchday 6: WWDWWWW

Latest: Lorient 0-1 Paris, 19/01, French Cup

Next: Stade Reims (a), 22/01, French League Cup semi-finals

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16, French League Cup semi-finals

Atalanta

Since Matchday 6: LLDWWL

Latest: Atalanta 1-2 SPAL, 20/01

Next: Torino (a), 25/01

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Valencia

Since Matchday 6: LLWDD

Latest: Mallorca 4-1 Valencia, 19/01

Next: Logroñés (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32

Where they stand: 7th in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Highlights: Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos

Tottenham

Since Matchday 6: DWLDLDWLW

Latest: Watford 0-0 Tottenham, 18/01

Next game: Norwich City (h), 22/01

Where they stand: 8th in the Premier League, FA Cup last 32

Leipzig

Since Matchday 6: WWDW

Latest: Leipzig 3-1 Union Berlin, 18/01

Next: Eintracht (a), 25/01

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Chelsea

Since Matchday 6: DLWWDWLWL

Latest: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal, 21/01

Next: Hull City (a), FA Cup last 32

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup last 32

Bayern

Since Matchday 6: WWWW

Latest: Hertha 0-4 Bayern, 19/01

Next: Schalke (h), 25/01

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Highlights: Inter 1-2 Barcelona

Napoli

Since Matchday 6: WLWLLWL

Latest: Napoli 1-0 Lazio, 21/01, Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Next: Juventus (h), 26/01

Where they stand: 14th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Barcelona

Since Matchday 6: WLDWDD

Latest: Barcelona 1-0 Granada, 19/01

Next: Ibiza (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32

Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Lyon

Since Matchday 6: DWWWWDL

Latest: Lyon 2-2 LOSC Lille (won 4-3 on pens), 21/01, French League Cup semi-finals

Next: Toulouse (h), 26/01

Where they stand: 7th in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16, French League Cup final

Juventus

Since Matchday 6: WWWWLWW

Latest: Juventus 2-1 Parma, 19/01

Next: Roma (h), 22/01, Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Since Matchday 6: WDWWDDD

Latest: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla, 18/01

Next: Unionistas (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Manchester City

Since Matchday 6: WDWWWWWLWWW

Latest: Sheffield United 0-1 Man. City, 21/01

Next: Fulham (h), 26/01, FA Cup last 32

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup last 32, League Cup semi-finals