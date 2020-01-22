Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results
Wednesday 22 January 2020
How have the Champions League last 16 got on since Matchday 6? UEFA.com takes a look.
Atlético v Liverpool
Atlético
Since Matchday 6: LDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Eibar 2-0 Atlético, 18/01
Next: Cultural Leonesa (a), 23/01, Copa del Rey
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32
Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWWWLW
Latest: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United, 19/01
Next: Wolves (a), 23/01
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup last 32
Dortmund v Paris
Dortmund
Since Matchday 6: WLDW
Latest: Augsburg 3-5 Dortmund, 18/01
Next: Köln (h), 24/01
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Paris
Since Matchday 6: WWDWWWW
Latest: Lorient 0-1 Paris, 19/01, French Cup
Next: Stade Reims (a), 22/01, French League Cup semi-finals
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16, French League Cup semi-finals
Atalanta v Valencia
Atalanta
Since Matchday 6: LLDWWL
Latest: Atalanta 1-2 SPAL, 20/01
Next: Torino (a), 25/01
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A
Valencia
Since Matchday 6: LLWDD
Latest: Mallorca 4-1 Valencia, 19/01
Next: Logroñés (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32
Where they stand: 7th in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32
Tottenham v Leipzig
Tottenham
Since Matchday 6: DWLDLDWLW
Latest: Watford 0-0 Tottenham, 18/01
Next game: Norwich City (h), 22/01
Where they stand: 8th in the Premier League, FA Cup last 32
Leipzig
Since Matchday 6: WWDW
Latest: Leipzig 3-1 Union Berlin, 18/01
Next: Eintracht (a), 25/01
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Chelsea v Bayern
Chelsea
Since Matchday 6: DLWWDWLWL
Latest: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal, 21/01
Next: Hull City (a), FA Cup last 32
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup last 32
Bayern
Since Matchday 6: WWWW
Latest: Hertha 0-4 Bayern, 19/01
Next: Schalke (h), 25/01
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Napoli v Barcelona
Napoli
Since Matchday 6: WLWLLWL
Latest: Napoli 1-0 Lazio, 21/01, Coppa Italia quarter-finals
Next: Juventus (h), 26/01
Where they stand: 14th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Barcelona
Since Matchday 6: WLDWDD
Latest: Barcelona 1-0 Granada, 19/01
Next: Ibiza (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32
Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32
Lyon v Juventus
Lyon
Since Matchday 6: DWWWWDL
Latest: Lyon 2-2 LOSC Lille (won 4-3 on pens), 21/01, French League Cup semi-finals
Next: Toulouse (h), 26/01
Where they stand: 7th in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16, French League Cup final
Juventus
Since Matchday 6: WWWWLWW
Latest: Juventus 2-1 Parma, 19/01
Next: Roma (h), 22/01, Coppa Italia quarter-finals
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia quarter-finals
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Real Madrid
Since Matchday 6: WDWWDDD
Latest: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla, 18/01
Next: Unionistas (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32
Manchester City
Since Matchday 6: WDWWWWWLWWW
Latest: Sheffield United 0-1 Man. City, 21/01
Next: Fulham (h), 26/01, FA Cup last 32
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup last 32, League Cup semi-finals