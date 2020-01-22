Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results

Wednesday 22 January 2020

How have the Champions League last 16 got on since Matchday 6? UEFA.com takes a look.

Bayern have been in fine form since the end of the group stage
Bayern have been in fine form since the end of the group stage ©Getty Images

Atlético v Liverpool

Atlético
Since Matchday 6: LDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Eibar 2-0 Atlético, 18/01
Next: Cultural Leonesa (a), 23/01, Copa del Rey
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWWWLW
Latest: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United, 19/01
Next: Wolves (a), 23/01
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup last 32

Dortmund v Paris

Watch goals from 2010 Dortmund-Paris clash
Watch goals from 2010 Dortmund-Paris clash

Dortmund
Since Matchday 6: WLDW
Latest: Augsburg 3-5 Dortmund, 18/01
Next: Köln (h), 24/01
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Paris
Since Matchday 6: WWDWWWW
Latest: Lorient 0-1 Paris, 19/01, French Cup
Next: Stade Reims (a), 22/01, French League Cup semi-finals
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16, French League Cup semi-finals

Atalanta v Valencia

Atalanta
Since Matchday 6: LLDWWL
Latest: Atalanta 1-2 SPAL, 20/01
Next: Torino (a), 25/01
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Valencia
Since Matchday 6: LLWDD
Latest: Mallorca 4-1 Valencia, 19/01
Next: Logroñés (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32
Where they stand: 7th in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Tottenham v Leipzig

Highlights: Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos
Highlights: Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos

Tottenham
Since Matchday 6: DWLDLDWLW
Latest: Watford 0-0 Tottenham, 18/01
Next game: Norwich City (h), 22/01
Where they stand: 8th in the Premier League, FA Cup last 32

Leipzig
Since Matchday 6: WWDW
Latest: Leipzig 3-1 Union Berlin, 18/01
Next: Eintracht (a), 25/01
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Chelsea v Bayern

Chelsea
Since Matchday 6: DLWWDWLWL
Latest: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal, 21/01
Next: Hull City (a), FA Cup last 32
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup last 32

Bayern
Since Matchday 6: WWWW
Latest: Hertha 0-4 Bayern, 19/01
Next: Schalke (h), 25/01
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Napoli v Barcelona

Highlights: Inter 1-2 Barcelona
Highlights: Inter 1-2 Barcelona

Napoli
Since Matchday 6: WLWLLWL
Latest: Napoli 1-0 Lazio, 21/01, Coppa Italia quarter-finals
Next: Juventus (h), 26/01
Where they stand: 14th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Barcelona
Since Matchday 6: WLDWDD
Latest: Barcelona 1-0 Granada, 19/01
Next: Ibiza (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32
Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Lyon v Juventus

Lyon
Since Matchday 6: DWWWWDL
Latest: Lyon 2-2 LOSC Lille (won 4-3 on pens), 21/01, French League Cup semi-finals
Next: Toulouse (h), 26/01
Where they stand: 7th in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16, French League Cup final

Juventus
Since Matchday 6: WWWWLWW
Latest: Juventus 2-1 Parma, 19/01
Next: Roma (h), 22/01, Coppa Italia quarter-finals
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid
Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid
Since Matchday 6: WDWWDDD
Latest: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla, 18/01
Next: Unionistas (a), 22/01, Copa del Rey round of 32
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 32

Manchester City
Since Matchday 6: WDWWWWWLWWW
Latest: Sheffield United 0-1 Man. City, 21/01
Next: Fulham (h), 26/01, FA Cup last 32
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup last 32, League Cup semi-finals

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 22 January 2020

Related Items

Champions League transfers: keep track of the latest signings
22/01/2020

LiveChampions League transfers: keep track of the latest signings

Check here for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January signings.
Champions League round of 16 ties: meet your opponents
21/01/2020

LiveChampions League round of 16 ties: meet your opponents

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 starts on 18 February – UEFA.com profiles the contenders.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way: Champions League round of 16 records
19/01/2020

LiveCristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way: Champions League round of 16 records

Who has played the most round of 16 games and scored the most goals? Which are the most successful clubs?
Champions League transfers: keep track of the latest signings
22/01/2020

LiveChampions League transfers: keep track of the latest signings

Check here for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January signings.
Top