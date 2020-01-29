Fantasy Football group stage lessons: Midfielders

Wednesday 29 January 2020

The group stage illustrated the value of picking players who operate in a more advanced role.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scored 46 points in the group stage
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scored 46 points in the group stage ©AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to midfielders, the first and perhaps most important takeaway from the group stage is the excellent value to be had amongst #UCLfantasy assets who play out of position.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

These are midfielders who generally operate as forwards by playing as either a No10 or on the right or left of a front three. This cannot be more obvious than when looking at the top five scoring midfielders.

Heung-Min Son has hit five goals for Spurs in this season's competition
Heung-Min Son has hit five goals for Spurs in this season's competition©AFP/Getty Images

Of these five, Raheem Sterling (€11.3m), Heung-Min Son (€9.7m), Mohamed Salah (€11.1m) and the now eliminated Mislav Oršić all play much further forward than a traditional midfielder and as such, offer greater attacking potential. No midfielder scored more goals than the five Sterling and Son registered in the group stage, while Salah and Oršić struck four apiece.

The second lesson learnt during the group stage is the value to be gained from budget-priced midfield options. The likes of  Īlkay Gündoğan (€6.1m), Emil Forsberg (€6.5m), Jorginho (€5.7m), Casemiro (€6.0m) and Thomas (€5.5m) all averaged more than five points per appearance, proving a valuable reward for little outlay. Through selecting lower-priced midfielders, funds can be freed up for the more expensive assets from other positions.

PICK YOUR MIDFIELDERS FOR THE ROUND OF 16

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 29 January 2020

Related Items

Fantasy Football group stage lessons: Defenders
28/01/2020

LiveFantasy Football group stage lessons: Defenders

There were two key pointers from the group stage: pick full-backs while centre-backs dominate in terms of ball recoveries.
Fantasy Football group stage lessons: Goalkeepers
27/01/2020

LiveFantasy Football group stage lessons: Goalkeepers

UEFA.com delves into the numbers and finds home advantage did not always help goalkeepers deliver big points.
Champions League Fantasy Team of the Group Stage
13/12/2019

LiveChampions League Fantasy Team of the Group Stage

How many of this group stage best XI have you got in your Fantasy Football team?
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
12/12/2019

LiveChampions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Find out who made the cut for the all-star Fantasy Football XI on matchday six.
Fantasy Football group stage lessons: Defenders
28/01/2020

LiveFantasy Football group stage lessons: Defenders

There were two key pointers from the group stage: pick full-backs while centre-backs dominate in terms of ball recoveries.
Top