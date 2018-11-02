Season highlights
Road to the final
Final
22 May
Semi-finals2nd leg
28 Apr
27 Apr1st leg
21 Apr
20 Apr
Group stage standings
|P
|Pts
|BOR FC Girondins de Bordeaux
|6
|16
|BAY FC Bayern München
|6
|10
|JUV Juventus
|6
|8
|MHA Maccabi Haifa FC
|6
|0
|P
|Pts
|MU Manchester United FC
|6
|13
|CSM PFC CSKA Moskva
|6
|10
|WOL VfL Wolfsburg
|6
|7
|BJK Beşiktaş JK
|6
|4
|P
|Pts
|RM Real Madrid CF
|6
|13
|ACM AC Milan
|6
|9
|OM Olympique de Marseille
|6
|7
|FCZ FC Zürich
|6
|4
|P
|Pts
|CHE Chelsea FC
|6
|14
|POR FC Porto
|6
|12
|ATL Club Atlético de Madrid
|6
|3
|APO APOEL FC
|6
|3
|P
|Pts
|FIO ACF Fiorentina
|6
|15
|OL Olympique Lyonnais
|6
|13
|LIV Liverpool FC
|6
|7
|DEB Debreceni VSC
|6
|0
|P
|Pts
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|11
|INT FC Internazionale Milano
|6
|9
|RUB FC Rubin
|6
|6
|DK FC Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|5
|P
|Pts
|SEV Sevilla FC
|6
|13
|STU VfB Stuttgart
|6
|9
|URZ FC Unirea Urziceni
|6
|8
|RAN Rangers FC
|6
|2
|P
|Pts
|ARS Arsenal FC
|6
|13
|OLY Olympiacos FC
|6
|10
|STD R. Standard de Liège
|6
|5
|AZ AZ Alkmaar
|6
|4
The season in numbers
Key season statistics
-
Goals559
-
Matches Played213
Top goalscorers
-
Messi
Barcelona8
-
Lisandro
Lyon7
-
Ronaldo
Real Madrid7
Most appearances
-
Cris
Lyon14
-
Lloris
Lyon14
-
Pjanić
Lyon14