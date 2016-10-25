Season highlights
Road to the final
Final
19 May
Semi-finals2nd leg
25 Apr
24 Apr1st leg
18 Apr
17 Apr
Group stage standings
Group A Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAY FC Bayern München
|6
|13
|NAP SSC Napoli
|6
|11
|MC Manchester City FC
|6
|10
|VLR Villarreal CF
|6
|0
Group B Live now
|P
|Pts
|INT FC Internazionale Milano
|6
|10
|CSM PFC CSKA Moskva
|6
|8
|TRA Trabzonspor AŞ
|6
|7
|LIL LOSC Lille
|6
|6
Group C Live now
|P
|Pts
|SLB SL Benfica
|6
|12
|BSL FC Basel 1893
|6
|11
|MU Manchester United FC
|6
|9
|OTE FC Oţelul Galaţi
|6
|0
Group D Live now
|P
|Pts
|RM Real Madrid CF
|6
|18
|OL Olympique Lyonnais
|6
|8
|AJX AFC Ajax
|6
|8
|DZ GNK Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|0
Group E Live now
|P
|Pts
|CHE Chelsea FC
|6
|11
|BL Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|6
|10
|VAL Valencia CF
|6
|8
|GNK KRC Genk
|6
|3
Group F Live now
|P
|Pts
|ARS Arsenal FC
|6
|11
|OM Olympique de Marseille
|6
|10
|OLY Olympiacos FC
|6
|9
|BVB Borussia Dortmund
|6
|4
Group G Live now
|P
|Pts
|APO APOEL FC
|6
|9
|ZEN FC Zenit
|6
|9
|POR FC Porto
|6
|8
|SHK FC Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|5
Group H Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|16
|ACM AC Milan
|6
|9
|PLZ FC Viktoria Plzeň
|6
|5
|BTE FC BATE Borisov
|6
|2
The season in numbers
Key season statistics
-
Goals575
-
Matches Played213
Top goalscorers
-
Messi
Barcelona14
-
Gomez
Bayern13
-
Ronaldo
Real Madrid10
Most appearances
-
Nuno Morais
APOEL16
-
Manduca
APOEL15
-
Charalambides
APOEL15