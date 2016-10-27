Explore by season
2018/19
Liverpool
2017/18
Real Madrid
2016/17
Real Madrid
2015/16
Real Madrid
2014/15
Barcelona
2013/14
Real Madrid
2012/13
Bayern
2011/12
Chelsea
2010/11
Barcelona
2009/10
Internazionale
2008/09
Barcelona
2007/08
Man. United
2006/07
Milan
2005/06
Barcelona
2004/05
Liverpool
2003/04
Porto
2002/03
Milan
2001/02
Real Madrid
2000/01
Bayern
1999/00
Real Madrid
1998/99
Man. United
1997/98
Real Madrid
1996/97
Dortmund
1995/96
Juventus
1994/95
Ajax
1993/94
Milan
1992/93
Marseille
1991/92
Barcelona
1990/91
Crvena zvezda
1989/90
Milan
1988/89
Milan
1987/88
PSV
1986/87
Porto
1985/86
FCSB
1984/85
Juventus
1983/84
Liverpool
1982/83
Hamburg
1981/82
Aston Villa
1980/81
Liverpool
1979/80
Nottm Forest
1978/79
Nottm Forest
1977/78
Liverpool
1976/77
Liverpool
1975/76
Bayern
1974/75
Bayern
1973/74
Bayern
1972/73
Ajax
1971/72
Ajax
1970/71
Ajax
1969/70
Feyenoord
1968/69
Milan
1967/68
Man. United
1966/67
Celtic
1965/66
Real Madrid
1964/65
Internazionale
1963/64
Internazionale
1962/63
Milan
1961/62
Benfica
1960/61
Benfica
1959/60
Real Madrid
1958/59
Real Madrid
1957/58
Real Madrid
1956/57
Real Madrid
1955/56
Real Madrid

2013/14 Season

Real Madrid complete 'Décima' with Atlético win

11:36
Real Madrid v Atlético: The full story of the 2014 final

LiveReal Madrid v Atlético: The full story of the 2014 final

Real Madrid claimed a dramatic extra-time victory in Lisbon.

Season highlights

02:05
2014 final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético (AET)
27/10/2016

Live2014 final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético (AET)
00:36
Highlights: Atlético v Barcelona
09/04/2014

LiveHighlights: Atlético v Barcelona
00:36
Highlights: Watch 2014 Chelsea drama against Paris
08/04/2014

LiveHighlights: Watch 2014 Chelsea drama against Paris

Road to the final

Final

24 May

Real Madrid win after extra time
Real Madrid won after extra time
Real Madrid
4-1 -
Atlético
Highlights

Semi-finals

2nd leg

30 Apr

Agg: 1-3
Agg: 1-3
Chelsea
1-3 -
Atlético
Highlights

29 Apr

Agg: 0-5
Agg: 0-5
Bayern
0-4 -
Real Madrid
Highlights
1st leg

23 Apr

Real Madrid
1-0 -
Bayern
Highlights

22 Apr

Atlético
0-0 -
Chelsea
Highlights
All matches

Group stage standings

If two or more clubs are level on points, alphabetical order is applied based on full club names until teams have played each other twice, at which point the competition regulations are applied.

The season in numbers

Key season statistics

  • Goals
    597
  • Matches Played
    213

Top goalscorers

  • Ronaldo

    Real Madrid

    17
  • Ibrahimović

    Paris

    10
  • Messi

    Barcelona

    8

Most appearances

  • Casillas

    Real Madrid

    13
  • Koke

    Atlético

    13
  • Miranda

    Atlético

    13
